Outlook on Global LED Downlight Markets to 2024 - Government Initiatives Encouraging the Widespread Incorporation of LED Lights Across Various Sectors is a Key Growth Driver
Jul 17, 2019, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Downlight Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global LED downlight market reached a value of US$ 17.3 Billion in 2018. The market is anticipated to exceed US$ 29 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2019-2024.
Since LED downlights are capable of withstanding rough conditions like external shocks and vibrations, exposure to extreme weather conditions, and traffic-related public exposure, they are an extremely preferred choice for outdoor lighting systems.
In addition, the sales of these lights are also proliferating since they consume a negligible amount of electricity and emit lesser amount of ultraviolet (UV) rays and heat.
Apart from this, on account of the rising prices of electricity in several developing economies, the governments are taking initiatives to encourage the widespread incorporation of LED lights across various sectors.
Furthermore, aggressive marketing initiatives by manufacturers and vendors through various advertising media is also providing impetus to the market growth.
Breakup by Application
- Retrofit
- Retail & Hospitality
- Outdoor
- Offices
- Architectural
- Residential
- Industrial
Retrofit represents the largest application segment of the LED lighting market. This can be attributed to the increasing preference of the masses toward retrofitting of existing lighting fixtures with LED lights.
Regional Insights
- India
- China
- Europe
- The United States
- Japan
- Brazil
- Russia
- Others
China holds the leading position in the LED lighting market. The Government of China has taken severe steps to develop and implement energy-saving and eco-friendly lighting technologies which has bolstered the market growth in this region.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global LED Lighting Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 LED Downlight Market
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market by LED Products: LED Lamps, Modules and Fixtures
5.6.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
5.6.2 Market Forecast
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.8.1 Overview
5.8.2 Strengths
5.8.3 Weaknesses
5.8.4 Opportunities
5.8.5 Threats
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.9.1 Primary Raw Materials Suppliers
5.9.2 LED Chip Manufacturers
5.9.3 LED Package and Module Manufacturers
5.9.4 Lighting Products, Electronic Products and Automotive Part Manufacturers
5.9.5 Product Distribution
5.9.6 End Users
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.10.4 Degree of Competition
5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.11 Key Success and Risk Factors for LED Downlight Manufacturers
5.12 Comparative Analysis of CFL and LED
5.13 Price Analysis
5.13.1 Key Price Indicators
5.13.2 Price Structure
6 Performance of Key Regions
6.1 India
6.2 China
6.3 Europe
6.4 United States
6.5 Japan
6.6 Brazil
6.7 Russia
6.8 Others
7 Market by Application
7.1 Retrofit
7.2 Retail & Hospitality
7.3 Outdoor
7.4 Offices
7.5 Architectural
7.6 Residential
7.7 Industrial
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Market Structure
8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players
9 LED Downlight Manufacturing Process
9.1 Product Overview and Specifications
9.2 Key Features and Advantages
9.3 Key Application Areas
9.3.1 Offices and Conference Rooms
9.3.2 Residential Blocks
9.3.3 Showrooms and Malls
9.3.4 Hospitals and Laboratories
9.3.5 Hotels and Restaurants
9.4 Popular Shapes and Sizes
9.4.1 LED Downlight Ring Series
9.4.2 LED Downlight Slim Series (Square)
9.4.3 LED Downlight Slim Series (Round)
9.4.4 LED Downlight Flat Series (Square)
9.4.5 LED Downlight Surface Series (Round)
9.4.6 LED Downlight Adjustable (COB)
9.4.7 LED Downlight Step (COB)
9.5 Design Material Alternatives
9.5.1 Aluminium Die Cast Frame
9.5.2 Aluminium Die Cast Frame Coated/Finished with White Powder
9.5.3 Stainless Steel Frame Coated/Finished with White Powder
9.5.4 Plastic Sheet Frame Coated/Finished with White Powder
9.5.5 Metallized or White Reflector
9.5.6 Clear or Matted Lens
9.6 Manufacturing Process
9.7 Raw Material Requirements
9.8 Raw Material Pictures
10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
10.3 Plant Machinery
10.4 Machinery Pictures
10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
10.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
10.11 Other Capital Investments
11 Loans and Financial Assistance
12 Project Economics
12.1 Capital Cost of the Project
12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
12.4 Taxation and Depreciation
12.5 Income Projections
12.6 Expenditure Projections
12.7 Financial Analysis
12.8 Profit Analysis
13 Key Player Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cnxomr
