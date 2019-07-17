Outlook on Global Signal Generator Markets to 2024: Focus on RF Signal, Microwave Signal, Arbitrary Waveform, and Vector Signal Generators

DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Signal Generator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global signal generator market size was worth US$ 974.1 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1,528.5 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024.

Catalysed by the escalating sales of mobile devices and electronics, along with the advancements in the wireless, processor and signal transferring technologies, there has been a strong growth in the demand for signal generators.

Apart from this, these generators are also employed as test and measurement equipment in the aerospace and defense industries for maintaining and servicing numerous machines.

Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Signal Generator Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 RF Signal Generator

6.2 Microwave Signal Generator

6.3 Arbitrary Waveform Generator

6.4 Vector Signal Generator



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Global System For Mobile Phones (GSM)

7.2 Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA)

7.3 Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA)

7.4 Long Term Evolution (LTE)

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Designing

8.2 Testing

8.3 Manufacturing

8.4 Troubleshooting

8.5 Repairing

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.1 Communications Industry

9.2 Aerospace and Defense Industry

9.3 Mechanical Industry

9.4 Electronics Industry

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Keysight Technologies Inc.

15.3.2 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

15.3.3 National Instruments Corporation

15.3.4 Anritsu Corporation

15.3.5 Tektronix Inc.

15.3.6 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

15.3.7 B&K Precision Corporation

15.3.8 Keithley Instruments Inc.

15.3.9 Fluke Corporation

15.3.10 Stanford Research Systems

15.3.11 Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd.

15.3.12 Yokogawa Electric Corporation



