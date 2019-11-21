Outlook on Smart Urban Infrastructure in North America, 2025 - Consortium Approach for Utilities and Citizen Services Leveraging Citywide Li-Fi Network Present Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Future of Smart Urban Infrastructure in North America, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart urban infrastructure market is poised to see rapid growth rates that would have a significant impact on several technology areas and markets.

The North American region serves as a bellwether of many aspects of smart cities. This research service explores the future of smart urban infrastructure in North America, with a focus on the contribution of various smart building technologies toward advancements in smart cities.

Several key parameters of smart cities are explored in this study. The key parameters of smart cities in this study include smart energy, smart buildings, smart mobility, smart infrastructure, smart technology, smart healthcare, smart citizens and smart governance. These are examined in relation to the building-related technology areas of lighting, energy management, HVACR, fire/life safety and security, wherever relevant. Within each technology area, applications for smart cities are explored alongside relevant examples of implementation.



The 2018 North American smart city market size estimate and CAGR through to 2025 have been provided along with market drivers which have been individually explored. Case studies of smart city applications, key parameters, and outcomes have also been provided. Growth opportunities and calls to action for organizations in the respective growth opportunity areas are provided. The study also recommends strategic imperatives that will help market participants anticipate change and remain relevant in the market space. Insights on future market positions have been provided separately and in the various sections of this study.



The key themes observed across the various technology areas and smart city parameters are: increasing platformization of systems and solutions, a drive toward ease of integration as various solution providers look to enable interaction with other solutions, an acceleration in connectivity across systems, a move toward centralized control and monitoring across disparate systems, a rapid adoption of sensor networks with the architecture of multiple systems, a higher focus on AI-enabled solutions that leverage advanced data analytics, and a move toward localization within grids as communities look to cross-leverage various utility resources.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current scenario of the North American smart infrastructure market? What are the key drivers?

What are the key parameters of smart cities?

What touchpoints do technology areas of lighting, HVACR, energy management, and fire/life safety and security have with smart city parameters?

What are some key growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for participants in this segment?

How do the above technology areas enable smart city advancements?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

North American Smart Urban Infrastructure Market

North American Smart Urban Infrastructure Market - Key Trends

North American Smart Urban Infrastructure Market - Technology Areas

2. Research Scope and Methodology

Research Aim and Scope

Research Methodology

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. North American Smart City Market

Introduction to Smart Cities

North American Smart City Market

Drivers for Adoption of Smart City Solutions - Technological Drivers

Drivers for Adoption of Smart City Solutions - Population Strain

Drivers for Adoption of Smart City Solutions - Cost Savings

Drivers for Adoption of Smart City Solutions - Environmental Sustainability

4. Lighting Technology as a Smart City Enabler

Smart Lighting as an Enabler - Overview

Lighting in the Context of Smart Energy

Lighting in the Context of Smart Buildings

Lighting in the Context of Smart Mobility

Smart Infrastructure Lighting - Driving Smart City Infrastructure Elements

Lighting in the Context of Smart Technology

Lighting in the Context of Smart Healthcare

Lighting in the Context of Smart Citizens

5. Energy Management Technology as a Smart City Enabler

Energy Management as an Enabler - Overview

Energy Management in the Context of Smart Energy

Energy Management in the Context of Smart Buildings

Energy Management in the Context of Smart Mobility

Energy Management in the Context of Smart Infrastructure

Energy Management in the Context of Smart Technology

6. HVACR Technology as a Smart City Enabler

HVACR as an Enabler - Overview

HVACR in the Context of Smart Energy

HVACR in the Context of Smart Buildings

HVACR in the Context of Smart Mobility

HVACR in the Context of Smart Infrastructure

HVACR in the Context of Smart Technology

HVACR in the Context of Smart Healthcare

7. Fire/Life Safety and Security as Smart City Enablers

Fire/Life Safety and Security as Enablers - Overview

Fire/Life Safety and Security in the Context of Smart Buildings

Fire/Life Safety and Security in the Context of Smart Mobility

Fire/Life Safety and Security in the Context of Smart Infrastructure

8. Smart City Application Examples

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Initiatives - Honeywell

Smart Building Community Solutions - Siemens

Smart City Initiatives - Philips Lighting

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies To Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Consortium Approach for Utilities

Growth Opportunity 2 - Citizen Services Leveraging Citywide Li-Fi Network

Strategic Imperatives for the North American Smart Urban Infrastructure Market

10. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

11. Appendix

List of Exhibits

