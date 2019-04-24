Outlook on the $2.96 Billion Impregnating Resins Market (2019-2026)

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impregnating Resins - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Impregnating Resins market accounted for $1.41 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.96 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Growing demand in the electrical and electronics industry mainly electric motors and generators, Technological Advancement in the Automotive Industry and an increase of Renewable Energy are some of the factors propelling market growth. However, instability in Raw Material Prices and Less Efficiency of Solvent-Based Resin Systems are hampering the market.

Impregnating resins are also recognized as secondary insulation ingredients that can be diluted in an appropriate amount with thinners. They are broadly used in creators, electric motors, and modifiers as well as in other industrial fields.

On the basis of application, automotive components segment holds significant growth during the forecast period due to growing consumer demand, changing in government regulations in the automotive and technological advancement in the automotive industry.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the major market share during the forecast period owing to increasing development in succeeding economies such as India, China, and South-East Asian countries, which has resulted in augmented demand for transformers, generators, ad electric motors and hence, Impregnating Resins.

Some of the key players profiled in the Impregnating Resins Market include Hitachi Chemicals, Kyocera Corporation, 3M Company, Robnor Resinlab, Wacker Chemie, AEV, Spanjaard, Axalta Coating Systems, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Elantas, Von Roll Holdings, Ranbar Electrical Materials, Bodo Moller Chemie Group, Momentive and Nitto.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Impregnating Resins Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Solventless

5.3 Solvent-Based

5.4 Other Types



6 Global Impregnating Resins Market, By Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Urea-Formaldehyde Resins

6.3 Melamine-Formaldehyde Resins

6.4 Phenol-Formaldehyde Resins



7 Global Impregnating Resins Market, By Thermal Class

7.1 Introduction

7.2 More than 180 Degree Celsius

7.3 130 Degree Celsius - 180 Degree Celsius

7.4 Less than 130 Degree Celsius



8 Global Impregnating Resins Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Monomer Free Resins

8.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Styrene-Based Resins

8.4 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Low VOC Resins

8.5 Silicone-Based Resins

8.6 Other Products



9 Global Impregnating Resins Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Home Appliances

9.3 Motors & Generators

9.4 Automotive Components

9.5 Transformers

9.6 Wind Energy

9.7 Other Applications



10 Global Impregnating Resins Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Hitachi Chemicals

12.2 Kyocera Corporation

12.3 3M Company

12.4 Robnor Resinlab

12.5 Wacker Chemie

12.6 AEV

12.7 Spanjaard

12.8 Axalta Coating Systems

12.9 Aditya Birla Chemicals

12.10 Elantas

12.11 Von Roll Holdings

12.12 Ranbar Electrical Materials

12.13 Bodo Moller Chemie Group

12.14 Momentive

12.15 Nitto



