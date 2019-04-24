Outlook on the $2.96 Billion Impregnating Resins Market (2019-2026)
DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impregnating Resins - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Impregnating Resins market accounted for $1.41 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.96 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
Growing demand in the electrical and electronics industry mainly electric motors and generators, Technological Advancement in the Automotive Industry and an increase of Renewable Energy are some of the factors propelling market growth. However, instability in Raw Material Prices and Less Efficiency of Solvent-Based Resin Systems are hampering the market.
Impregnating resins are also recognized as secondary insulation ingredients that can be diluted in an appropriate amount with thinners. They are broadly used in creators, electric motors, and modifiers as well as in other industrial fields.
On the basis of application, automotive components segment holds significant growth during the forecast period due to growing consumer demand, changing in government regulations in the automotive and technological advancement in the automotive industry.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the major market share during the forecast period owing to increasing development in succeeding economies such as India, China, and South-East Asian countries, which has resulted in augmented demand for transformers, generators, ad electric motors and hence, Impregnating Resins.
Some of the key players profiled in the Impregnating Resins Market include Hitachi Chemicals, Kyocera Corporation, 3M Company, Robnor Resinlab, Wacker Chemie, AEV, Spanjaard, Axalta Coating Systems, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Elantas, Von Roll Holdings, Ranbar Electrical Materials, Bodo Moller Chemie Group, Momentive and Nitto.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Impregnating Resins Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Solventless
5.3 Solvent-Based
5.4 Other Types
6 Global Impregnating Resins Market, By Resin Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Urea-Formaldehyde Resins
6.3 Melamine-Formaldehyde Resins
6.4 Phenol-Formaldehyde Resins
7 Global Impregnating Resins Market, By Thermal Class
7.1 Introduction
7.2 More than 180 Degree Celsius
7.3 130 Degree Celsius - 180 Degree Celsius
7.4 Less than 130 Degree Celsius
8 Global Impregnating Resins Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Monomer Free Resins
8.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Styrene-Based Resins
8.4 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Low VOC Resins
8.5 Silicone-Based Resins
8.6 Other Products
9 Global Impregnating Resins Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Home Appliances
9.3 Motors & Generators
9.4 Automotive Components
9.5 Transformers
9.6 Wind Energy
9.7 Other Applications
10 Global Impregnating Resins Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Hitachi Chemicals
12.2 Kyocera Corporation
12.3 3M Company
12.4 Robnor Resinlab
12.5 Wacker Chemie
12.6 AEV
12.7 Spanjaard
12.8 Axalta Coating Systems
12.9 Aditya Birla Chemicals
12.10 Elantas
12.11 Von Roll Holdings
12.12 Ranbar Electrical Materials
12.13 Bodo Moller Chemie Group
12.14 Momentive
12.15 Nitto
