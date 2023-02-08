Outlook on the Affiliate Marketing Platform Global Market to 2030 - Generation of Income and Employment Through Affiliate Marketing Business Models Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market, by Product, by Application, by Industry, by Channel, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global affiliate marketing platform market held a market value of USD 19,217.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 36,902.1 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.



Affiliate marketing platforms are generally performance based, which are used extensively over the last few years to drive the sales of companies and generate a substantial level of income and profit.

The affiliate marketing platform market is subject to a high rise owing to its high cost-effective element for startups as well as established firms. Also, the generation of employment through these platforms is a significant factor that aids the industry growth.



Incorporation of AI and voice searches has led to an effective increase in the usage of affiliate marketing platform industry. Leveraging the available affiliate marketing technologies, affiliates are gaining high optimization and efficacy to fuel change.



In addition to that, there has been many rising cases related to affiliate frauds that lure customers. Therefore, this has created a notion among the end users, and have decreased the preference rates of affiliate marketing platforms.



Growth Influencers:

Generation of income and employment through affiliate marketing business models



Affiliates can have a large audience of potential followers to whom they can market. Affiliate payment typically depends upon industries, however, with increasing digitalization, the industry is seeing potential buyers as well as other stakeholders having keen interest for the same.

Moreover, the income generated is also a crucial factor for the industry growth. For instance, according to the Affiliate Marketing Benchmark Report, 16.21% of the surveyed affiliates made an annual affiliate income between USD 10,000 to USD 50,000. Thus, such measures aid the industry growth.



Cost effective program for businesses



Affiliates invest in promoting products as they see a direct reward. In light of this, most of the companies in all industries are beginning to see value in this type of partnership model. For instance, Facebook ads saw an average of 1% return on investment for marketers, whereas Big Commerce reported affiliate marketing can be attributed to 16% of all online sales in 2019. Therefore, the demand for such platforms has risen expansively.



Segments Overview:



The global affiliate marketing platform market is segmented into product, application, industry, and channel.



By Product

Cost Per Sale

Cost Per Lead

Cost Per Click

The cost per click segment is estimated to cross the mark of USD 5,000 million revenue by 2027. Moreover, the cost per sale is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 8.1% over the anticipated period.



By Application

Physical Products

Virtual Products

The virtual products segment held the largest market share of more than 65% in 2021.



By Industry

Hospitality

Healthcare

BFSI

Banks

NBFCs

Investment/Trading Firms

Multi Asset Brokers

Others

Insurance

Entertainment and Media

Retail and e-commerce

Consumer Goods

ITeS

Payment and Ticketing

Sales and Marketing

Others

The retail and e-commerce segment held the largest share of nearly 25% in 2021. Moreover, the consumer goods segment holds an opportunity of more than USD 2,000 million during 2022 to 2030.



By Channel

Direct Sale

Distribution Channel

The direct sales segment is estimated to hold the highest growth rate of 8% over the forecast period.



Regional Overview



By region, the global affiliate marketing platform market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The North American market for affiliate marketing platform held the largest market share of more than 40% in 2021. In addition to that, the Asia Pacific industry for affiliate marketing platform is likely to grow at the highest growth rate of 8.8%.



The European region is predicted to grow at a steady rate owing to the rising product launches. The Middle East and Africa region is growing due to the increasing demand for cutting-edge advancements in affiliate marketing platforms.

The global affiliate marketing platform market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global affiliate marketing platform market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global affiliate marketing platform market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global affiliate marketing platform market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global affiliate marketing platform market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global affiliate marketing platform market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global affiliate marketing platform market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global affiliate marketing platform market?

Companies Mentioned:

Admitad

Affiliatly

Alibaba

Amazon

AWIN

Bluehost

CJ Affiliate

Clickbank

Converting Team

CrakRevenue

eBay

Everflow.io

iDevAffiliate

LeadDyno

Leadpages

Omnistar Affiliate

Post Affiliate Pro

Rakuten

Referral Rock

ReferralCandy

Refersion

ShareASale

Shopify

StudioPress

Tapfiliate

Targeleon

Tradedoubler

CFD Broker List of Companies

XM Global Limited

BDSwiss Group

eToro

FxPro Group Limited

ForexTime Limited

IC Markets

IG Group plc

IronFX

Pepperstone Group Limited

XTB

VantageFX

Plus500

MultiBank

AvaTrade

ActivTrades

Eightcap Affiliates

Libertex Affiliates

Blackbull Affiliates

FP Markets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ry3jzg-affiliate?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets