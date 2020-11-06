Outlook on the AI Chipsets Global Market to 2025 - More than 83% of Global Chipsets Will be AI-equipped

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Devices, Cloud and Next Generation Computing, IoT, and Big Data Analytics 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates leading market players across the AI chipsets ecosystem, technology strategies, and solution plans. This includes leveraging AI chipsets for support of various emerging and disintermediating technology areas such as edge computing, 5G, and blockchain systems. Additional areas addressed include AI support of emerging computing technologies including edge platforms and servers.



This report also assesses applications and service support scenarios for AI chipsets across almost all major industry verticals. The report provides forecasts for AI chipset hardware, embedded software, professional service, deployment platforms, and applications for every major industry vertical as well as regional and country forecasts for 2020 to 2025. The report also provides exclusive recommendations for stakeholders within the AI chipsets ecosystem.



The AI chipset marketplace is poised to transform the entire embedded system ecosystem with a multitude of AI capabilities such as deep machine learning, image detection, and many others. With 83% of all chipsets globally shipping AI-equipped, over 57% of all electronics will have some form of embedded intelligence by 2025. This will also be transformational for existing critical business functions such as identity management, authentication, and cybersecurity.



Multi-processor AI chipsets learn from the environment, users, and machines to uncover hidden patterns among data, predict actionable insights and perform actions based on specific situations. AI chipsets will become an integral part of both AI software/systems as well as critical support of any data-intensive operation as they drastically improve processing for various functions as well as enhance overall computing performance. This will be a boon for many aspects of ICT ranging from decision support and data analytics to product safety and system optimization.



Consumers will realize benefits indirectly through improved product and service performance such as device and cloud-based gaming. Enterprise and industrial users will benefit through general improvements in automated decision-making, especially in the areas of robotic process automation, decision support systems, and overall data management. AI chipsets will be particularly useful for business edge equipment for real-time data analytics and store versus processing decisions.

Select Report Findings:

More than 83% of global chipsets will be AI-equipped

United States will generate over $14 billion USD by 2025

will generate over by 2025 Embedded AI in IoT "Things" is the fastest growing platform area

IoT will represent over 76% of the entire AI chipsets market by 2025

Combination of AI and IoT (AIoT) will drive significant chipset innovation

Edge Computing, Blockchain, and Data Analytics will be near-term drivers

Top 20 vendors comprise greater than 92% of the entire AI chipsets market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Overview

2.1 Research Objectives

2.2 Select Findings



3. AI Chipsets Introduction

3.1 AI Chipsets

3.1.1 Chipset Components

3.1.2 General Purpose Applications

3.2 AI Systems

3.3 Market Dynamics Analysis

3.4 AI Investments

3.5 Competitive Market



4. Technologies, Solutions, and Markets

4.1 Chipsets Technology and Products

4.2 AI Technology

4.2.1 Machine Learning

4.2.2 Machine Learning APIs

4.2.3 Deep Machine Learning

4.2.4 Natural Language Processing

4.2.5 Computer Vision

4.2.6 Voice Recognition

4.2.7 Context Awareness Computing

4.2.8 Neural Networks

4.2.9 Facial Recognition

4.3 Deployment Platform

4.4 IoT Sector

4.5 Applications in Industry Verticals

4.6 Regional Markets

4.7 Value Chain

4.8 5G Network and Edge Computing

4.9 Cloud Computing and Data Analytics

4.10 Industry 4.0 and Factory Automation

4.11 Autonomous Networks

4.12 Blockchain Networks

4.13 Quantum Computing

4.14 Machine Intelligence

4.15 Nanoscale Technology

4.16 Mobile Network Operators



5. Company Analysis

5.1 NVIDIA Corporation

5.2 IBM Corporation

5.3 Intel Corporation

5.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

5.5 Microsoft Corporation

5.6 Baidu Inc.

5.7 Qualcomm Incorporated

5.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

5.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.10 Softbank Group Corp. (ARM Limited)

5.11 Apple Inc.

5.12 Amazon Inc. (AWS)

5.13 SK Telecom

5.14 Inbenta Technologies Inc.

5.15 Microchip Technology Inc.

5.16 Texas Instruments Inc.

5.17 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Inc.

5.18 XILINX Inc.

5.19 Micron Technology

5.20 AIBrain Inc.

5.21 General Vision Inc.

5.22 Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

5.23 Graphcore

5.24 Analog Devices Inc.

5.25 Cypress Semiconductor Corp

5.26 Rohm Semiconductor

5.27 Semtech Corporation

5.28 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

5.29 STMicroelectronics

5.30 MediaTek Inc.

5.31 Renesas Electronics Corporation

5.32 ZTE Corporation

5.33 NEC Corporation

5.34 Broadcom Corporation

5.35 Integrated Device Technology (IDT) Inc.

5.36 Toshiba Corporation

5.37 Adapteva Inc.

5.38 Applied Materials Inc.

5.39 Bitmain Technologies Inc.

5.40 Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited

5.41 DeePhi Tech

5.42 Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

5.43 Horizon Robotics

5.44 Mythic

5.45 Tenstorrent Inc.

5.46 Wave Computing

5.47 Mellanox Technologies

5.48 Koniku

5.49 Numenta Inc.

5.50 Imagination Technologies Limited

5.51 Synopsys Inc.

5.52 SenseTime

5.53 Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

5.54 Cadence Design Systems Inc.

5.55 Rockchip

5.56 VeriSilicon Limited

5.57 Knuedge Inc.

5.58 KRTKL Inc.

5.59 Shanghai Think-Force Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

5.60 SK Hynix Inc.

5.61 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)

5.62 Alphabet (Google)

5.63 Thinci

5.64 LG Corporation

5.65 SambaNova Systems

5.66 Groq

5.67 Kalray

5.68 Facebook

5.69 Almotive

5.70 AnotherBrain

5.71 BrainChip Holdings

5.72 Cerebras Systems

5.73 Chipintelli

5.74 Tesla (DeepScale)

5.75 Kneron

5.76 NovuMind

5.77 ThinkForce

5.78 Vathys

5.79 Nervana Systems

5.80 Barefoot Networks

5.81 Alibaba Group

5.82 Megvii

5.83 HPE

5.84 Dell Inc. (Dell EMC)

5.85 Western Digital

5.86 Habana

5.87 Nokia



6. AI Chipsets Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 2025

6.1 Global AI Chipsets Market 2020 - 2025

6.1.1 Total Global Market Size 2020 - 2025

6.1.2 Market by Segment 2020 - 2025

6.1.3 Market by Deployment Platform 2020 - 2025

6.1.4 Market by Application 2020 - 2025

6.1.5 Market by Industry Vertical 2020 - 2025

6.1.6 Market by AI in Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial and Government 2020 - 2025

6.1.7 Market in 5G Networks 2020 - 2025

6.1.8 Market in Edge Computing Networks 2020 - 2025

6.1.9 Market in Cloud Computing 2020 - 2025

6.1.10 Market in Quantum Computing 2020 - 2025

6.1.11 Market in Big Data Analytics 2020 - 2025

6.1.12 Market in IoT 2020 - 2025

6.1.13 Market in Blockchain Networks 2020 - 2025

6.2 Regional AI Chipsets Market 2020 - 2025

6.2.1 Market by Region 2020 - 2025

6.2.1.1 North America Market 2020 - 2025

6.2.1.2 Europe Market 2020 - 2025

6.2.1.3 Asia Pacific Market 2020 - 2025

6.2.1.4 Middle East and Africa Market 2020 - 2025

6.2.1.5 Latin America Market 2020 - 2025

6.3 AI Chipsets Deployment Forecast 2020 - 2025

6.3.1 Total Global Deployment 2020 - 2025

6.3.2 Deployment by Segment 2020 - 2025

6.3.2.1 Deployment by Product 2020 - 2025

6.3.2.2 Deployment by Technology 2020 - 2025

6.3.2.3 Deployment by Processor Type 2020 - 2025

6.3.3 Deployment by Platform 2020 - 2025

6.3.3.1 Deployment by IoT Device 2020 - 2025

6.3.3.1.1 Deployment by Wearable Device 2020 - 2025

6.3.3.1.2 Deployment by Healthcare Device 2020 - 2025

6.3.3.1.3 Deployment by Smart Appliances 2020 - 2025

6.3.3.1.4 Deployment by Industrial Machines 2020 - 2025

6.3.3.1.5 Deployment by Entertainment Device 2020 - 2025

6.3.3.1.6 Deployment by Security Device 2020 - 2025

6.3.3.1.7 Deployment by Network Device 2020 - 2025

6.3.3.1.8 Deployment by Connected Vehicle Device 2020 - 2025

6.3.3.1.9 Deployment by Smart Grid Device 2020 - 2025

6.3.3.1.10 Deployment by Military Device 2020 - 2025

6.3.3.1.11 Deployment by Energy Management Device 2020 - 2025

6.3.3.1.12 Deployment by Agriculture Specific Device 2020 - 2025

6.3.3.2 Deployment by Non-IoT Device 2020 - 2025

6.3.3.3 Deployment by IoT "Things" 2020 - 2025

6.3.4 Deployment by AI Technology 2020 - 2025

6.3.4.1 Deployment by AI Technology Type 2020 - 2025

6.3.4.2 Deployment by Machine Learning Technology 2020 - 2025

6.3.5 Deployment by Application 2020 - 2025

6.3.6 Deployment by Industry Vertical 2020 - 2025

6.3.7 Deployment by Price Range 2020 - 2025

6.3.8 Deployment by Region 2020 - 2025

6.3.8.1 North America Deployment by Country 2020 - 2025

6.3.8.2 Europe Deployment by Country 2020 - 2025

6.3.8.3 Asia Pacific Deployment by Country 2020 - 2025

6.3.8.4 Middle East and Africa Deployment by Country 2020 - 2025

6.3.8.5 Latin America Deployment by Country 2020 - 2025



7. Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Automotive Companies

7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.5 Communication Service Providers

7.6 Computing Companies

7.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

7.9 Networking Equipment Providers

7.10 Networking Security Providers

7.11 Semiconductor Companies

7.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.13 Software Providers

7.14 Smart City System Integrators

7.15 Automation System Providers

7.16 Social Media Companies

7.17 Workplace Solution Providers

7.18 Large Businesses, SMBs, and Governments

7.19 Future Market Direction

