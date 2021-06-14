Outlook on the Air Purifier Global Market to 2026 - Growing Demand for Wearable Air Purifiers
Jun 14, 2021, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Purifier Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The air purifier market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during 2020-2026
The increase in consumer awareness towards the health impact drives the growth of the global air purifier market. Air filters are one of the growing markets across the globe. Around 4.2 million people die due to the presence of impurities in the air. To control air pollution, the adoption of air filters is higher in regions such as APAC, Europe, and North America. Manufacturers are focusing on various marketing strategies to increase sales in the global air purifier market. The manufacturers need to maintain a good relationship with the retailers to sustain in the competition. The changing lifestyle among the population is fueling the demand for wearable products. These products are available in China, the UK, Canada, and others and are available in many shapes such as helmets, masks, headphones, and cycle helmets. In 2020, Dyson launched wearable air purifiers in the shape of headphones.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the global air purifier market during the forecast period:
- Increase in Urbanization
- Rising demand for smart air purifiers
- Rising application of wearable air purifiers
- Significant rise in health problems associated with air pollution
The report considers the present scenario of the global air purifier market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.
The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
The Air purifier market research report includes a detailed segmentation by application, technology, distribution channel, CADR, geography. As per the report it is estimated that the Indian Government spends around USD 4 million to buy air purifiers. Government sectors in the COVID-19 pandemic are still operating from offices, positively impacting the growth global air purifier market growth. These filters are increasingly finding their applications in public libraries, town halls, exhibition centers, and other civic bodies. All ministers have installed air filters in various offices due to COVID-19 in various countries such as India, the US, China, and others. Hundreds of thousands of air filtration devices are installed throughout the world in government offices during COVID-19.
Manufacturers are experiencing high demand for iconic air purifiers due to low operational cost and other features such as low noise. All regions are expected to witness healthy demand for iconic technology filters in the upcoming years. In 2018, China manufactured Bluetooth speakers with iconic purification technology for hotels. Ionizers are highly effective in industrial sectors as they produce low noise and are efficient in removing particles, causing asthma and other allergies.
The increasing trend of e-commerce activities is encouraging customers to purchase through online channels. Online platforms, such as Amazon, Flipkart, and online websites of companies, increase their online sales by giving discounts and other services free of cost. Companies have witnessed high growth in online sales since the pandemic started. Sales via online channels are expected to have high demand in the future. Offline stores are shifting to e-commerce to expand their presence in the global market.
Key Questions Answered
1. How big is the air purifier market?
2. What is the air purifier market growth?
3. Which segment accounted for the largest air purifier market share?
4. How big is the U.S. air purifier market?
5. Which are the top industry players in the global air purifier market?
6. What are the key trends in the Smart air purifier market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Application
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Technology
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by CADR
4.3.5 Market Segmentation By Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Industry Outlook
7.1.2 Working Mechanism
7.1.3 Mega Trends
7.1.4 Demand Insights
7.1.5 IoT & Market Penetration Strategies
7.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
7.2.1 Raw Material
7.2.2 Manufacturing
7.2.3 Sales Channel
7.3 Impact Of COVID-19
7.3.1 Shift in Market Dynamics of Air Purifier Market
7.3.2 Demand from Commercial Sector
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Demand for Wearable Air Purifiers
8.2 Increasing Technological Advancements
8.3 Demand for Energy-Efficient Air Purifiers
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growth in Urbanization
9.2 Increasing Health Problems Associated With Air Pollution
9.3 Demand for Smart Air Purifiers
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Inbuilt Filters In Air Conditioning Systems
10.2 Increase In Operational Cost
10.3 Emission Of Ozone & Other Pollutants
11 Market Landscape
12 Application
13 Technology
14 Distribution Channel
15 CADR
16 Geography
17 APAC
18 Europe
19 North America
20 Middle East & Africa
21 Latin America
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 Blue Star
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 Product Offerings
23.1.3 Key Strategies
23.1.4 Key Strengths
23.1.5 Key Opportunities
23.2 Philips
23.2.1 Business Overview
23.2.2 Product Offerings
23.2.3 Key Strategies
23.2.4 Key Strengths
23.2.5 Key Opportunities
23.3 Whirlpool
23.3.1 Business Overview
23.3.2 Product Offerings
23.3.3 Key Strategies
23.3.4 Key Strengths
23.3.5 Key Opportunities
23.4 Midea Group
23.4.1 Business Overview
23.4.2 Product Offerings
23.4.3 Key Strengths
23.4.4 Key Strategies
23.4.5 Key Opportunities
23.5 Daikin
23.5.1 Business Overview
23.5.2 Product Offerings
23.5.3 Key Strengths
23.5.4 Key Strategies
23.5.5 Key Opportunities
23.6 DYSON
23.6.1 Business Overview
23.6.2 Product Offerings
23.6.3 Key Strategies
23.6.4 Key Strengths
23.6.5 Key Opportunities
24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 A.O. SMITH
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.2 Aerus
24.2.1 Business Overview
24.2.2 Product Offerings
24.3 Airpura
24.3.1 Business Overview
24.3.2 Product Offerings
24.4 Allerair
24.4.1 Business Overview
24.4.2 Product Offerings
24.5 Bionaire
24.5.1 Business Overview
24.5.2 Product Offerings
24.6 Boneco
24.6.1 Business Overview
24.6.2 Product Offerings
24.7 Camfil
24.7.1 Business Overview
24.7.2 Product Offerings
24.8 COWAY
24.8.1 Business Overview
24.8.2 Product Offerings
24.9 Eureka Forbes
24.9.1 Business Overview
24.9.2 Product Offerings
24.10 Greentech
24.10.1 Business Overview
24.10.2 Product Offerings
24.11 Honeywell
24.11.1 Business Overview
24.11.2 Product Offerings
24.12 Homedics
24.12.1 Business Overview
24.12.2 Product Offerings
24.13 IQAir
24.13.1 Business Overview
24.13.2 Product Offerings
24.14 Kent RO
24.14.1 Business Overview
24.14.2 Product Offerings
24.15 LG
24.15.1 Business Overview
24.15.2 Product Offerings
24.16 LASKO
24.16.1 Business Overview
24.16.2 Product Offerings
24.17 LEVOIT
24.17.1 Business Overview
24.17.2 Product Offerings
24.18 Molekule
24.18.1 Business Overview
24.18.2 Product Offerings
24.19 Novaerus
24.19.1 Business Overview
24.19.2 Product Offerings
24.20 ORANSI
24.20.1 Business Overview
24.20.2 Product Offerings
24.21 Pure Enrichment
24.21.1 Business Overview
24.21.2 Product Offerings
24.22 Pro Breeze
24.22.1 Business Overview
24.22.2 Product Offerings
24.23 Rabbit Air
24.23.1 Business Overview
24.23.2 Product Offerings
24.24 Samsung
24.24.1 Business Overview
24.24.2 Product Offerings
24.25 Sharp
24.25.1 Business Overview
24.25.2 Product Offerings
24.26 Unilever
24.26.1 Business Overview
24.26.2 Product Offerings
24.27 VESYNC
24.27.1 Business Overview
24.27.2 Product Offerings
24.28 WINIX
24.28.1 Business Overview
24.28.2 Product Offerings
24.29 3M
24.29.1 Business Overview
24.29.2 Product Offerings
25 Report Summary
25.1 Key Takeaways
25.2 Strategic Recommendations
26 Quantitative Summary
27 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s48go2
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article