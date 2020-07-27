Outlook on the Aircraft Interior Plastics Global Market to 2025 - Key Drivers and Challenges

DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Interior Plastics Market by Material Type, by Form Type, by Application Type, by Aircraft Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aircraft interior plastics market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



After a continuous interest in our Aircraft Interior Sandwich Panels Market, Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, and Aircraft Seats Market reports from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to further accentuate our research scope to the aircraft interior plastics market in order to provide the most thoroughgoing picture of the market. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most comprehensive manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.



Aircraft Interior Plastics Market: Highlights



Cabin interiors have the highest penetration of plastics among different aircraft applications. On the contrary, exteriors still have a significant penetration of metals with aluminum fuselage and wings in most of the aircraft platforms. Sandwich composites are predominantly used in cabin interiors with nomex and aluminum honeycomb as preferred core materials along with thermoset prepreg (typically phenolic or epoxy) on skins. Apart from composite sandwich panels, injection-molded, extruded, and compression-molded plastic components are other key plastic forms in interiors.



The recent spread of COVID-19 has brought cabin hygiene at the forefront which could be as important as flammability standards for cabin interiors. New standards for cabin interior sanitization, hygiene, antibacterial, or anti-viral surface treatments on different interior parts including plastic parts would benefit the industry in such a time of crisis. There exist significant opportunities for new and existing players serving the cabin interiors to innovate and advertize with materials or parts that would bring some superiority benefits in ensuring passengers' safe and hygienic flying experience. Product development targeting hygiene and safety is among the new hotspot for cabin interiors.



The global aircraft interior plastics market was estimated is likely to witness a colossal decline in 2020 to set foot below the level of 2014 in 2020. Previous pandemic/recessions, such as SARS (2003), The Great Recession (2008), and MERS (2015), have led to a strong decline in the aviation industry followed by a quick recovery, forming a V-shape recovery. Considering the same, the COVID-19 is also likely to depict a V-shape recovery; however, the decline would be extremely deeper than any other previous downturns. The publisher's estimates advocate the aircraft interior plastics market to reach US$ 3.2 billion in 2025.



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, thermoplastic suppliers, compounders, prepreggers, aircraft interior part manufacturers, distributors, tier players, aircraft OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies. The key aircraft interior plastic parts manufacturers in the market are Safran SA, Triumph Group, Jamco Corporation, Diehl Group, Collins Aerospace, FACC AG, The Gill Corporation, Encore Aerospace LLC, and AIM Altitude. Some of the key aircraft interior plastic material/composite suppliers are Solvay SA, SABIC, Toray Advanced Composites, Hexcel Corporation, Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, and BASF SE.



Some of the Key Merger & Acquisition and Strategic Alliances in the Market:



The market's attractiveness has led to a series of acquisitions by big players, acquiring small players leading to greater market consolidation.

In 2018, United Technologies Corporation completed the acquisition of Rockwell Collins for US$ 30 billion . The acquisition enhanced the company's portfolio in avionics manufacturing, defense business, and interiors.

. The acquisition enhanced the company's portfolio in avionics manufacturing, defense business, and interiors. In 2018, Safran SA acquired Zodiac Aerospace for US$ 9 billion . Safran added aircraft interiors to its business segment. Upon acquisition, Safran split the aircraft interiors business into Safran Cabin, Safran Seats , and Safran Passenger Solutions.

. Safran added aircraft interiors to its business segment. Upon acquisition, Safran split the aircraft interiors business into Safran Cabin, , and Safran Passenger Solutions. In 2015, Rockwell Collins acquired B/E Aerospace for US$ 8.6 billion . The interior business was added to Collin Aerospace's portfolio upon the acquisition.

1. Executive Summary



2. Aircraft Interior Plastics Market - Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By Material Type

2.2.2. By Form Type

2.2.3. By Application Type

2.2.4. By Aircraft Type

2.2.5. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Assessment

3.1. Publisher Insights

3.2. Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.3. Profitability Analysis

3.4. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.5. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.6. Market Drivers

3.7. Market Challenges



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Publisher Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. Strategic Alliances

4.5. Market Share Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast by Material Type (2014-2025)

5.1. Publisher Insights

5.2. Epoxy Plastics: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.3. Phenolic Plastics: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.4. PPS Plastics: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.5. PEI Plastics: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.6. PASU Plastics: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.7. PA Plastics: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.8. PC Plastics: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.9. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



6. Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast by Form Type (2014-2025)

6.1. Publisher Insights

6.2. Reinforced Plastics: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.3. Non-Reinforced Plastics: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



7. Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast by Application Type (2014-2025)

7.1. Publisher Insights

7.2. Floor: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.3. Sidewall: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.4. Ceiling: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.5. Stowage Bin: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.6. Galleys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.7. Lavatories: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.8. Seats: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.9. HVAC: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.10. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



8. Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast by Aircraft Type (2014-2025)

8.1. Publisher Insights

8.2. Narrow-Body Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3. Wide-Body Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.4. Very Large-Body Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.5. Regional Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.6. General Aviation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



9. Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2014-2025)

9.1. Publisher Insights

9.2. North American Aircraft Interior Plastics Market - Country Analysis

9.2.1. The USA's Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.2.2. Canadian Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.2.3. Mexican Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.3. European Aircraft Interior Plastics Market - Country Analysis

9.3.1. German Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.3.2. French Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.3.3. The UK's Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.3.4. Russian Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.3.5. Italian Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.3.6. Spanish Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.3.7. RoE's Aircraft Interior Plastics Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.4. Asia-Pacific's Aircraft Interior Plastics Market - Country Analysis

9.4.1. Chinese Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.4.2. Japanese Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.4.3. Indian Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.4.4. RoAP's Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Aircraft Interior Plastics Market - Sub-Region Analysis

9.5.1. Latin American Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.5.2. The Middle Eastern Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.5.3. Others' Aircraft Interior Plastics Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



10. Strategic Growth Opportunities

10.1. Publisher Insights

10.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Material Type

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness by Form Type

10.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Application Type

10.2.4. Market Attractiveness by Aircraft Type

10.2.5. Market Attractiveness by Region

10.2.6. Market Attractiveness by Country

10.3. Emerging Trends

10.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

10.5. Key Success Factors



11. Company Profile of Key Players (Profiling, Financial Information, Competition, Strategies, etc.)

11.1. AIM Altitude

11.2. Collins Aerospace

11.3. Diehl Group

11.4. Encore Aerospace LLC

11.5. FACC AG

11.6. Jamco Corporation

11.7. Safran SA

11.8. The Gill Corporation

11.9. Triumph Group



