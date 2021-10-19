Outlook on the Anti-Money Laundering Software Global Market to 2026 - by Component, Deployment Mode, Application, End-use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti money laundering (AML) software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



AML refers to a software application that enables banks and other financial institutions to analyze customer data and identify suspicious transactions. It involves transaction monitoring, customer identity authentication and compliance management. Systems equipped with AML software filter information and provide real-time alerts to enhance the security and operational efficiency of organizations. They also target market manipulations, trade of illegal goods, fraudulent activities with public funds and tax evasions. Owing to these benefits, it finds applications across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology, defense and retail.



The market is primarily driven by the increasing instances of money laundering and sophisticated cyber-attacks across the globe. Cybercriminals explore possible vulnerabilities in an organization's infrastructure to commit fraud and ransomware attacks, which can be effectively countered via systems equipped with AML software. Furthermore, the introduction of security solutions integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning (ML), Big Data analytic tools and cloud-based solutions, is also driving the anti money laundering software market growth. Organizations are adopting advanced technologies with improved compliance capabilities to track financial data and predict risks and uncertainties.



The advent of Know Your Customer (KYC) technology is also favoring the market growth. KYC refers to the practice of authenticating users' identities, blocking unauthorized access and preventing losses due to illegal transactions. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies for periodic monitoring and controlling criminal activities, along with significant developments in the information technology (IT) sector, are also expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ACI Worldwide Inc., AML Partners LLC, BAE Systems Plc, CaseWare RCM Inc. (CaseWare International Inc.), Experian Plc, Fair Isaac Corporation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc. and Tata Consultancy Services Limited (Tata Sons Private Limited).



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global anti-money laundering (AML) software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global anti-money laundering (AML) software market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global anti-money laundering (AML) software market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solutions

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

7.1 On-premises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cloud-based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Transaction Monitoring

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Currency Transaction Reporting

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Customer Identity Management

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Compliance Management

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

9.1 BFSI

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Defense

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Healthcare

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 IT and Telecom

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Retail

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 ACI Worldwide Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 AML Partners LLC

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 BAE Systems PLC

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 CaseWare RCM Inc. (CaseWare International Inc.)

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Experian PLC

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 Fair Isaac Corporation

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Fiserv Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Oracle Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 SAS Institute Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (Tata Sons Private Limited)

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis



