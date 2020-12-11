Outlook on the Antibiotics APAC Market to 2030 - Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market 2020-2030 by Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Route of Administration, Drug Type, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific antibiotics market will grow by 4.1% annually with a total addressable market cap of $253.1 billion over 2020-2030 owing to the rising incidences of bacterial infection, growing awareness and need for new drugs and treatment amid the COVID-19 epidemic.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific antibiotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific antibiotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Route of Administration, Drug Type, and Country.



For each country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Drug Class, Drug Origin, and Route of Administration over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific antibiotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Drug Class

3.1 Market Overview by Drug Class

3.2 Cephalosporin

3.3 Penicillin

3.4 Macrolides

3.5 Fluoroquinolones

3.6 Quinolones

3.7 Monobactam

3.8 Aminoglycosides

3.9 Carbapenem

3.10 Other Drug Classes



4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Action Mechanism

4.1 Market Overview by Action Mechanism

4.2 Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

4.3 Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

4.4 RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

4.5 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

4.6 Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

4.7 Other Mechanisms



5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Drug Origin

5.1 Market Overview by Drug Origin

5.2 Natural Antibiotics

5.3 Semi-synthetic Antibiotics

5.4 Synthetic Antibiotics



6 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Activity Spectrum

6.1 Market Overview by Activity Spectrum

6.2 Broad-spectrum Antibiotics

6.3 Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics



7 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Route of Administration

7.1 Market Overview by Route of Administration

7.2 Oral Administration

7.3 Intravenous Administration

7.4 Other Administration Routes



8 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Drug Type

8.1 Market Overview by Drug Type

8.2 Brand Antibiotics

8.3 Generic Antibiotics



9 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

9.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

9.2 Japan

9.3 China

9.4 Australia

9.5 India

9.6 South Korea

9.7 Rest of APAC Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11 Investing in Asia Pacific Market: Risk Assessment and Management

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Asia Pacific Market

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



