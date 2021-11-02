Outlook on the Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Global Market to 2028 - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Condition (Myeloma, Lymphoma, Breast Cancer), By Linker (Cleavable Linker, Non-cleavable Linker), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market size is anticipated to reach USD 18.4billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028. The factors driving market expansion is complex nature of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), increasing demand for manufacturing capacity as well as increasing number of research on antibody therapies.



Around 70.0% of ADC projects are outsourced to contract development and manufacturing organisations. As ADCs are complex molecules, they require clean room biologic and high containment cytotoxic facilities for safe handling. Hence, there are real opportunities for companies that can provide specialised, innovative chemistries that require skilled workers.



ADCs are currently a niche market, with few CMOs offering all of the drug's components, resulting in a complex supply chain. Besides, with seven commercially authorised ADC on the market and roughly 90 projects in clinical trials, it is essential to reduce the complicated supply chain in order to increase production efficiency. For the success of the trial, a transparent and integrated supply chain is essential.



The coronavirus pandemic has assessed a typically optimistic and deliberate approach to monoclonal antibody development and disrupting supply chains not only for those antibodies deemed most promising a year ago, but also for others antibody drug conjugate that have been thrust into the spotlight as potential COVID-19 treatments.The COVID-19 pandemic has generated a strong and quick reaction from scientists working in government, and industries to create medicines and vaccines. As a result of the increasing demand for effective COVID-19 treatment medicines, global production of vaccines, antibody drug conjugates, and other pharmaceuticals is projected to expand.



Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

By condition, the myeloma segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 49.4% in 2020. This is largely due to the fact that antibody-drug conjugates are a novel form of immunotherapy presently being researched and evaluated in the treatment of myeloma

Based on the linker, the cleavable linker segment accounted for a maximum share of 56.5% in 2020. Extensive use of cleavable linker technology in ADC and a greater number of cleavable linker-based authorised products are the factor responsible for the growth

Asia Pacific dominated themarket in 2020 due to the robust improvements in research and development activities, emerging markets, and competition in the pharmaceutical CMO sector

dominated themarket in 2020 due to the robust improvements in research and development activities, emerging markets, and competition in the pharmaceutical CMO sector In 2018, nearly 202 ADCs have entered the clinical trials and there were about 23 novel ADCs in the last 12 months increasing at a rate of 30.0%

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope

Chapter 2 Methodology



Chapter 3 Objectives

3.1 Objective - 1: Understanding the market dynamics

3.2 Objective - 2: Understanding the market estimates and forecasts

3.3 Objective - 3: Understanding the attributes such as strategy framework, competitor categorization

3.4 Objective - 4: Understanding the key service and application scopes to conclude on the market size.



Chapter 4 Executive Summary

4.1 Market Outlook

4.2 Segment Outlook

4.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 5 Antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market: Variables, Trends & Scope

5.1 Market Lineage Outlook

5.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

5.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

5.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

5.3 Market Variable Analysis

5.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

5.3.1.1 Rising Prevalence Of Cancer

5.3.1.2 Advancemtent In Medical Technology

5.3.1.3 Increasing Demand For The Biologic Therapy

5.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

5.3.2.1 High Manufacturing Cost Of Antibody Drug Conjugates

5.4 Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market: Analysis Tools

5.4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.2 Pestel Analysis

5.4.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis



Chapter 6 Antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market: Condition Segment Analysis

6.1 Antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market : Definition & Scope

6.2 Antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Myeloma

6.3.1 Myeloma Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Lymphoma

6.3.2.1 Lymphoma Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.3 Breast Cancer

6.3.3.1 Breast Cancer Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.4 Others (Urothelial Cancer)

6.3.4.1 Others (Urothelial Cancer) Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market : Linker Segment Analysis

7.1 Antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market: Definition & Scope

7.2 Antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Cleavable Linker

7.3.1 Cleavable Linker Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.4 Non-cleavable Linker

7.4.1 Non-cleavable Linker Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Cambrex

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Performance

9.1.3 Service Benchmarking

9.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.2 ReciPharm

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Service Benchmarking

9.2.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3 ThermoFisher

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Performance

9.3.3 Service Benchmarking

9.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.4 Pantheon

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Performance

9.4.3 Service Benchmarking

9.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.5 Corden Pharma

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Performance

9.5.3 Service Benchmarking

9.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.6 Samsung Biologics

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Performance

9.6.3 Service Benchmarking

9.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.7 Lonza

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Performance

9.7.3 Service Benchmarking

9.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.8 Catalent

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Performance

9.8.3 Service Benchmarking

9.9 Siegfried

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Performance

9.9.3 Service Benchmarking

9.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.10 Piramal Pharma Solutions

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Service Benchmarking

9.10.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.11 Boehringer Ingelheim

9.11.1 Company Overview

9.11.2 Service Benchmarking

9.11.3 Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/azor8t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

