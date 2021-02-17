Outlook on the Application Testing Services Global Market to 2026 - Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities
Feb 17, 2021, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Application Testing Services Market By Service Type (Professional and Managed), By Delivery Model (Onshore, Offshore, Onsite and Nearshore), By Testing Type, By Organization Size, By End User Industry, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Application Testing Services Market is anticipated to reach USD 60 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period, due to rising adoption of the automation testing services in the various industries such as media, healthcare, manufacturing, etc. coupled with increasing digital transformation of businesses. Moreover, technological advancements and increasing implementation of automated application testing services to reduce operational cost are expected to fuel the growth of the market. Based on the delivery model, the market has been categorized into onshore, offshore, onsite and nearshore. Owing to the advantages, such as low operational cost and high productivity, the demand for onshore delivery model is anticipated to increase in the forecast period.
The SME segment of the application testing services market is forecast to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of the application testing services by the small and medium enterprises to improve their competitive position in the market. North America dominated the market for application testing services in 2020, due to the high adoption of the testing services to improve the functionality, performance, usability, and consistency of applications.
Some of the leading players in the Global Application Testing Services Market are Wipro Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, DXC Technology Company, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Accenture, Infosys Ltd., Capgemini UK Plc, IBM Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, etc.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Application Testing Services Market, in terms of value.
- To classify and forecast the Global Application Testing Services Market based on service type, delivery model, testing type, organization size, end-user industry and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Application Testing Services Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Application Testing Services Market.
- To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Application Testing Services Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Application Testing Services Market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Application Testing Services Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Vendor Challenges
5.2. Challenges and Unmet needs
5.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions
6. Global Application Testing Services Market Overview
7. Global Application Testing Services Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Service Type (Professional and Managed)
7.2.2. By Delivery Model (Onshore, Offshore, Onsite and Nearshore)
7.2.3. By Testing Type (Compatibility Testing, Security Testing, Automation Testing, Usability Testing, Functionality Testing, Others)
7.2.4. By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises)
7.2.5. By End User Industry (IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail, Government & Public Sector, Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Others)
7.2.6. By Region
7.2.7. By Company
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8. Asia-Pacific Application Testing Services Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
9. Europe Application Testing Services Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index
9.4. Europe: Country Analysis
10. North America Application Testing Services Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index
10.4. North America: Country Analysis
11. South America Application Testing Services Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. Market Attractiveness Index
12. Middle East and Africa Application Testing Services Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3. Market Attractiveness Index
12.4. MEA: Country Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
13.3. Opportunities
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)
15.2.1. Wipro Limited
15.2.2. Amazon Web Services, Inc.
15.2.3. Tech Mahindra Limited
15.2.4. DXC Technology Company
15.2.5. Tata Consultancy Services Limited
15.2.6. Accenture PLC
15.2.7. Infosys Ltd.
15.2.8. Capgemini UK Plc
15.2.9. IBM Limited
15.2.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
16. Strategic Recommendations
17. About the Publisher & Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kz857l
