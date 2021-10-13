Outlook on the Articulated Robot Global Market to 2026 - by Payload, Function, Type, Component, End-use Industry and Region

Oct 13, 2021, 07:49 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Articulated Robot Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global articulated robot market reached a value of US$ 7.91 Billion in 2020.
An articulated robot refers to a programmable machine that consists of rotary joints to allow a full range of motion. It has a minimum of two rotary joints and is commonly utilized in various industrial processes, such as material handling, welding, dispensing, assembling, cutting loading/unloading and painting. Articulated robots enhance operational efficiency while performing complex tasks and can handle heavy products or materials, which are unsafe or difficult for humans. These robots also generate accurate output, are highly durable, cost-effective and require minimal rest. Owing to these benefits, they find extensive applications across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and electronics.
The emerging trend of factory automation is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing need for operational efficiency in assembly lines is also providing a boost to the market growth. Articulated robots have high payload capacity and can conveniently handle tasks with immense speed and precision. Additionally, the growing electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry across the globe is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These robots are extensively utilized to perform various functions, such as palletizing and welding, with superior positional capabilities and repeatability. Their functional features also include managing the minutest electronic components while minimizing the overall installation time and costs of implementing robotic solutions.
Other factors including, growing adoption of industrial robots, significant growth in the automotive industry, and product innovations, such as the introduction of soft and vacuum grippers for handling fragile products, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global articulated robot market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., American Robot Corporation, Aurotek Corporation, Denso Wave Incorporated, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kuka Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Nimak GmbH, Seiko Epson Corporation and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global articulated robot market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global articulated robot market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the payload?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the function?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global articulated robot market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Articulated Robot Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Payload
6.1 Upto 16 Kg
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 16 to 60 Kg
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 60 to 225 Kg
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 More Than 225 Kg
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Function
7.1 Handling
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Welding
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Dispensing
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Assembling
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Type
8.1 4-Axis or Less
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 5-Axis
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 6-Axis or More
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Component
9.1 Controller
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Arm
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 End Effector
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Drive
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Sensor
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End-use Industry
10.1 Automotive
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Electrical and Electronics
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Metal and Machinery
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Food and Beverages
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Precision Engineering and Optics
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast
10.8 Others
10.8.1 Market Trends
10.8.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 ABB Ltd.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 American Robot Corporation
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Aurotek Corporation
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.4 Denso Wave Incorporated
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Fanuc Corporation
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Kuka Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group)
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Nimak GmbH
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.11 Seiko Epson Corporation
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 Yaskawa Electric Corporation
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
