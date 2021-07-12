Outlook on the Artwork Management Software Global Market to 2028 - by Deployment, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artwork Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artwork management software market was valued at US$ 469.05 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 942.80 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.12% from 2020 to 2028. The growth of the artwork management software market is attributed to the rising pharma and life science business. With the rising demand for medicines and other life science elements across the world, the artwork management tools are majorly used in pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors.



Throughout the pharmaceutical industry, packaging & labelling is highly recognized as a mission-critical process, which assists the organization to frame strategic goals for attracting more customers. Frequent label changes are a matter of course and new rules & regulations emerge with rising frequency. This factor will help in making the use of an artwork management system to lower human errors, reduce discrepancies in processes, and improve label quality & business agility. Additionally, the medical device companies have to comply with regulatory requirements such as the European Union's MDR systems and Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD), and Food and Drug Administration's Unique Device Identification (UDI) and Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) to maintain the smooth operations of pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. Therefore, the manufacturers are reviewing medical device packaging and barcode labelling processes to comply with the emerging regulatory requirements.



The pandemic has had a negative impact on the artwork management software market. Due to travel bans, restrictions on movement, and temporary closure of supply chains, the manufacturing of labels and packaging industry business got impacted adversely. On the contrary, due to the operational activities of essential goods such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals for biological or pharmaceutical laboratories, the demand for packaging & labelling have spurred which has helped in the adoption of artwork management system. This has led the artwork management tool market players to witness the constant flow of demand for their products.



The global artwork management software market is segmented based on deployment and application, and geography. Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. Based on application, the artwork management software market is segmented into life sciences, retail, manufacturing, and others. Geographically, the artwork management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



A few key players operating in the global artwork management software market and profiled in the market study are Twona; Esko; enLabel Global Services; Freyr.; GreatFour Systems; Kallik, Karomi Inc; Lascom; Loftware, Inc.; and Perigord Life Science Solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Artwork Management Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Artwork Management tool Market- Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising pharma and life science business

5.1.2 Growing FMCG industry at a global scale

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 Common artwork management challenges

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Adoption of cloud-based artwork management platform

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Emergence of new and sophisticated technologies

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Artwork Management Software Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Artwork Management Software Market Global Overview

6.2 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

6.3 Brief overview of top 5 players

6.3.1 Esko-Graphics BV

6.3.2 Perigord Life Science Solutions

6.3.3 Loftware Inc.

6.3.4 Karomi Inc.

6.3.5 GreatFour Systems.



7. Artwork Management Software Market Analysis - by Deployment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Artwork Management Software Market Breakdown, by Deployment, 2020 and 2028

7.3 Cloud

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Cloud: Artwork Management Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 On-Premise

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 On-Premise: Artwork Management Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Artwork Management Software Market Analysis - by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Artwork Management Software Market, by Application (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Manufacturing

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Manufacturing: Artwork Management Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Artwork management software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Consumer Goods and Retail

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Consumer Goods and Retail: Artwork management software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Artwork management software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Artwork Management Software Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Artwork Management Tool Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 South America Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development

11.4 Merger and Acquisition



12. Company Profiles

12.1 enLabel Global Services

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Karomi Inc

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Loftware, Inc.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Perigord Life Science Solutions

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Freyr.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5

12.5.6 SWOT Analysis

12.5.7 Key Developments

12.6 Esko-Graphics BV.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Twona.

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 GreatFour Systems

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Kallik

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Lascom

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90luir

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

