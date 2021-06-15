Outlook on the ATV and UTV Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ATV and UTV Market by Vehicle Type, Application and End User Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

ATVs are single-seated, small, open motor vehicles with the ability to operate on snow, forests, mountains, and other rough terrains. However, UTVs have multiple seating capacity and can carry more than one rider safely. UTV is also known as side by side as it has side by side seating facility for passengers. These vehicles can be driven on muddy, rocky, and other rough terrains as they are equipped with deep-threaded tires.



Factors such as increase in trend of adventure sports & recreational activities, adoption of ATV and UTV in military activities, and government rules to support driving ATVs and UTVs on road, propel the growth of the ATV and UTV market. However, ban on ATV & UTV driving in wildlife area due to terrain damage and high maintenance cost of ATVs and UTVs hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, production of safer ATVs and UTVs is a remarkable future growth opportunity for the global ATV and UTV market.



The global ATV and UTV market is segmented based on vehicle type, displacement, fuel type, application, end user vertical, and region. Based on vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into ATV and UTV. By displacement, it is categorized into more than 400 cc, 400 - 800 cc, and less than 800 cc. By fuel type, it is divided into gasoline powered, diesel powered, electric powered, and solar powered. Based on application, it is classified into utility, sports, and others. Depending on end-user vertical, it is segregated into agriculture, military, mountaineering, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



COVID Impact Analysis:

The rapid spread of the virus had a significant impact on the global automotive industry, which, in turns, affects the ATV and UTV industry, with a downturn in the demand for vehicles. The impact of the current global economic conditions and market sentiment directly affects the business of key players. Perhaps the most immediate challenge for businesses in this sector during 2021 will involve evaluating the extent of the impact of the recent pandemic. Some manufacturers experienced short-term shutdowns during 2020 due to health-related emergencies. At the same time, the demand for these recreational products soared, creating sporadic inventory shortages



Key players operating in the global ATV and UTV market are BRP Inc, CFmoto, Deere Company, Hisun Motors Corporation, Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Polaris Industries, Inc., SuzUKi Motor Corporation, Textron Inc, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis (2020)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in trend of adventure sports and recreational activities

3.5.1.2. Rise in demand for ATV and UTV in military activities

3.5.1.3. Government rules to support driving ATVs and UTVs on road

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Ban on ATV and UTV driving in wildlife area due to terrain damage

3.5.2.2. High maintenance cost of ATVs and UTVs

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Production of safer ATVs and UTVs

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the global ATV and UTV market

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.1.1. COVID-19

3.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trends

3.6.2.2. Technology trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trend

3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3.1. GDP

3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment index

3.6.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on the ATV and UTV industry

3.7. ATV and UTV customer profile

3.7.1.1. U.S. and Canada population

3.8. ATV and UTV aftermarket

3.8.1. U.S. and Canada aftermarket sales by categories

3.8.2. List of U.S. ATV and UTV aftermarket players

3.8.2.1. Company snapshotof U.S. ATV and UTV aftermarket players

3.8.2.1.1. Transamerican auto parts

3.8.2.1.2. Rocky mountain ATV/MC

3.8.2.1.3. SuperATV

3.8.2.1.4. GearUp2Go

3.8.2.1.5. KMC WHEELS

3.8.2.1.6. QuadBoss

3.8.2.1.7. Corbin Custom Works LLC

3.8.2.1.8. PRO ARMOR

3.8.2.1.9. MTA Distributing Inc.

3.8.2.1.10. J&M ATV



CHAPTER 4: ATV AND UTV MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. ATV

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. UTV

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: ATV AND UTV MARKET, BY DISPLACEMENT

5.1. Overview

5.2. Less than 400 cc

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. ATV and UTV market size and forecast for less than400 cc, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3.400-800 cc

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. ATV and UTV Market size and forecast for 400 - 800 cc, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. More than 800 cc

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. ATV and UTV market size and forecast for more than 800 cc, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: ATV AND UTV MARKET, BY FUEL TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Gasoline powered

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. ATV and UTV market size and forecast for gasoline powered, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Diesel powered

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. ATV and UTV market size and forecast for diesel powered, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Electric powered

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. ATV and UTV market size and forecast for electric powered, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Solar powered

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. ATV and UTV market size and forecast for solar powered, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: ATV AND UTV MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1. Overview

7.2. Utility

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. ATV and UTV market size and forecast for utility, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Sports

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. ATV and UTV market size and forecast for sports, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Others

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. ATV and UTV market size and forecast for others, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: ATV AND UTV MARKET, BY END-USER VERTICAL

8.1. Overview

8.2. Agriculture

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. ATV and UTV market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3. Market analysis, by country

8.3. Military

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3.2. ATV and UTV market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3. Market analysis, by country

8.4. Mountaineering

8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.4.2. ATV and UTV market size and forecast for mountaineering, by region

8.4.3. Market analysis, by country

8.5. Others

8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.5.2. ATV and UTV market size and forecast for others, by region



CHAPTER 9: ATV AND UTV MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. BRP INC.

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Company snapshot

10.1.3. Operating business segments

10.1.4. Product portfolio

10.1.5. Business performance

10.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. CFMOTO

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Company snapshot

10.2.3. Product portfolio

10.2.4. Key strategic moves and developments

10.3. DEERE & COMPANY

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Company snapshot

10.3.3. Operating business segments

10.3.4. Product portfolio

10.3.5. Business performance

10.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. HISUN

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Company snapshot

10.4.3. Product portfolio

10.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments

10.5. HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Company snapshot

10.5.3. Operating business segments

10.5.4. Product portfolio

10.5.5. Business performance

10.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD. (KAWASAKI MOTORS CORP., U.S. A.)

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Company snapshot

10.6.3. Operating business segments

10.6.4. Product portfolio

10.6.5. Business performance

10.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. KUBOTA CORPORATION

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Company snapshot

10.7.3. Operating business segments

10.7.4. Product portfolio

10.7.5. Business performance

10.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. KWANG YANG MOTOR CO., LTD.

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Company snapshot

10.8.3. Product portfolio

10.9. POLARIS INDUSTRIES, INC.

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Company snapshot

10.9.3. Operating business segments

10.9.4. Product portfolio

10.9.5. Business performance

10.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.10. SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Company snapshot

10.10.3. Operating business segments

10.10.4. Product portfolio

10.10.5. Business performance

10.11. TEXTRON INC. (ARCTIC CAT)

10.11.1. Company overview

10.11.2. Company snapshot

10.11.3. Operating business segments

10.11.4. Product portfolio

10.11.5. Business performance

10.11.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.12. YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

10.12.1. Company overview

10.12.2. Company snapshot

10.12.3. Operating business segments

10.12.4. Product portfolio

10.12.5. Business performance

10.12.6. Key strategic moves and developments



