Outlook on the Augmented and Mixed Reality Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Demand of AR Devices in Healthcare is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Devices, Solutions, Apps and Services in Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses AR, MR, and other immersive technology components, the AR/MR ecosystem, and competitive landscape. The report evaluates market opportunities for hardware, software, and services. The analysis takes into consideration market drivers and constraints such as potential regulatory developments and associated implications.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis including forecasts for AR/MR by major hardware components, software, services, semiconductor components, and more for 2021 to 2026.

Select Report Findings:

Hardware is the largest market segment with HUD the largest component

The overall market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 54.0% and reach $372 billion

Consumer electronics is the largest industry vertical whereas the military segment is expected to have the highest growth potential

Latin America is expected to have the highest growth with a CAGR of 77.0%. Brazil and Argentina are the major countries within the region

is expected to have the highest growth with a CAGR of 77.0%. and are the major countries within the region China , India , and Japan are leading countries in Asia Pacific while South Africa , UAE, and South Africa are the major countries in the MEA region

, , and are leading countries in while , UAE, and are the major countries in the MEA region North America is the largest region, followed by Europe . USA is the largest country in North America , while Germany , France , UK are in Europe

The report also provides specific insights and recommendations for major ecosystem constituents including Advertisers and Media Companies, Artificial Intelligence Providers, Automotive Companies, Broadband Infrastructure Providers, Communication Service Providers, Computing Companies, Data Analytics Providers, Equipment Providers, IoT Suppliers and Service Providers, Semiconductor Companies, Smart City Systems Integrators, Social Media Companies, and Software Developers.

Assisted or Augmented Reality (AR) represents a live (direct or indirect), view of a physical, real-world environment in which certain elements are augmented by computer-generated sensory input. In addition to a visual overlay, AR may also provide audio and tactile inputs to the user, and rely upon presence and positioning technologies to present location-specific sensory inputs and information to the user. In this manner, AR represents a blending of information technology and media within a real-world environment for the benefit of consumers, businesses, and industrial users.

Mixed Reality (MR) represents a form of hybrid reality in which physical and digital objects co-exist and interact in real-time. With MR, either virtual objects are digitally mixed into reality or real-world objects are merged into virtual worlds. The latter case is sometimes referred to as "Augmented Virtuality", and is one step closer to a more evolved Virtual Reality (VR), as real-world objects in a virtual world take on a sense of permanency with real objects, appearing to actually exist within the virtual world.

Adding to this sense of permanency, real-world objects in a virtual world may be digitally controlled. Conversely, MR may also support the manipulation of virtual objects permanently placed in the real-world. In either scenario, MR will be an important aspect of telerobotics and other forms of teleoperation.

The primary goal of AR is to enrich the user's perception of the real-world, providing information and insights that otherwise would not be obtainable. AR use cases have grown substantially across many industry verticals within the last two years, providing significant market momentum, and indicating great promise to transform communications, content, and commerce across a wide range of sectors. The goals of MR are broad, yet directionally focused on a true merging of real and virtual worlds, which we believe will be a major catalyst for wide-spread acceptance and usage of VR across all major industry sectors.

AR and MR Market Developments

The growing demand of AR in the entertainment, retail, and defense sectors is encouraging manufacturers to expand their business. Both traditional advertisers and digital media companies need to get ready for increased altered reality. Advertisers are looking at using augmented reality as part of a marketing drive in order to attract new customers as well as retentive existing ones.

Apple is planning to launch its first augmented reality headset in 2022. It will follow that with a smaller pair of AR glasses in 2023. The AR smart glasses market is picking up pace as it inches away from being a niche product to becoming an industrial and enterprise problem solver. Mass consumer adoption is elusive, if not years away, but the market is building its ecosystem, refining hardware, and taking a more realistic approach for the long-run ramp-up of smart AR glasses.

AR and MR Market Outlook

The total global augmented and mixed reality market is expected to reach $103.9 billion growing at 79.2% CAGR. Hardware is the major component in the total global augmented and mixed reality market. The software segment is expected to reach $32 billion with a CAGR of 89.2%. Hardware components in training and education are anticipated to propel the market growth in the forecast period. The service segment is expected to reach $6.7 billion with a CAGR of 105.8%.

Report Benefits:

Augmented and Mixed reality forecasts through 2026

Identify market leaders and their strategies and solutions

Understand the market dynamics within the AR/MR ecosystem

Understand the relationship between AR/MR and other technologies

Identify high-potential investment areas for AR/MR application development

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality

2.2 Augmented Reality vs. Virtual Reality and Merged Reality

2.3 Augmented Reality Value Chain

2.4 Market Drivers

2.4.1 Increasing Demand of AR Devices in Healthcare

2.4.2 Growing Demand of AR Devices in Retail & E-Commerce

2.4.3 Increasing Application of AR in the Gaming Industry

2.5 Challenges

2.5.1 High Set-up Cost

2.5.2 Reconfiguration of Applications for Various Platforms

2.5.3 Limited Content

3.0 Augmented Reality Ecosystem

3.1 AR Hardware vs. Software

3.2 Mobile AR vs. Dedicated Hardware

3.3 Marker Based Reality vs. Marker Less Reality

3.4 Mixed Reality and Reconfigurable Workforce

3.5 AR Application Landscape

3.5.1 Consumer Electronics

3.5.2 Industrial

3.5.3 Enterprise

3.5.4 Military and Defense

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1 Digital Millennium Copyright Act

3.6.2 Communication Decency Act

3.6.3 Federal Trade Commission

3.7 Competitive Landscape

4.0 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Drivers and Opportunities

4.1 Consumer Awareness and Acceptance

4.2 Compelling Applications

4.3 Business-to-Business Apps and Services

4.4 Teleoperation and Tele-robotics

5.0 Company Analysis

5.1 Google Inc.

5.2 DAQRI

5.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

5.4 Seiko Epson Corp.

5.5 Sony Corporation

5.6 Qualcomm Inc.

5.7 Microsoft Corporation

5.8 PTC Corporation

5.9 Apple Inc.

5.10 HTC Corporation

5.11 Niantic Inc.

5.12 EON Reality Inc.

5.13 Magic Leap

5.14 Intel Corporation

5.15 Facebook Corporation

5.16 Wikitude GmbH

5.17 Zugara Inc.

5.18 Blippar

5.19 Upskill

5.20 Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.

5.21 Atheer Inc.

5.22 Marxent Labs LLC

5.23 Inglobe Technologies

5.24 ScopeAR

5.25 Catchoom Technologies

5.26 Ubimax GmbH

5.27 ABB

6.0 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1 Global Augmented and Mixed Reality Market 2021 - 2026

6.1.1 Total Market Size 2021 - 2026

6.1.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Segment

6.1.3 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware Type

6.1.4 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by AR Device Type

6.1.5 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware Component Type

6.1.6 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Sensors Type

6.1.7 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Semiconductor Component Type

6.1.8 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Software Segment

6.1.8.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Software Functions

6.1.8.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Software Type

6.1.8.3 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Service Type

6.1.8.3.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Professional Service Type

6.1.9 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Type

6.1.9.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Marker Based Reality Type

6.1.9.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Markerless Reality Type

6.1.10 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Technology

6.1.11 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Industry Vertical

6.1.11.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Consumer Electronics Application

6.1.11.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Entertainment Application

6.1.11.3 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Enterprise Application

6.1.11.4 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Retail and E-Commerce Application

6.1.11.5 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Healthcare and Medical Application

6.1.11.6 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Industrial Application

6.1.11.7 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Military and Defense Application

6.2 Regional Market Forecast 2021 - 2026

6.2.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Region

6.2.2 North America Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware, Software, Service, Market Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country

6.2.3 Europe Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware, Software, Service, Market Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country

6.2.4 APAC Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware, Software, Service, Market Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country

6.2.5 MEA Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware, Software, Service, Market Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country

6.2.6 Latin America Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware, Software, Service, Market Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country

6.3 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Forecast 2021 - 2026

6.3.1 Global Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units

6.3.2 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Device Type

6.3.3 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Industry Vertical

6.3.3.1 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Consumer Electronics Application

6.3.3.2 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Entertainment Application

6.3.3.3 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Enterprise Application

6.3.3.4 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Retail and E-Commerce Application

6.3.3.5 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Healthcare and Medical Application

6.3.3.6 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Industrial Application

6.3.3.7 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Military and Defense Application

6.3.4 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Region

6.3.4.1 North America Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Country

6.3.4.2 Europe Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Country

6.3.4.3 APAC Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Country

6.3.4.4 MEA Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Country

6.3.4.5 MEA Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Country

7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.1.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.1.3 Automotive Companies

7.1.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.1.5 Communication Service Providers

7.1.6 Computing Companies

7.1.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.1.8 Equipment Providers

7.1.9 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.1.10 Semiconductor Companies

7.1.11 Smart City Systems Integrators

7.1.12 Social Media Companies

7.1.13 Software Developers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5wva2c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

