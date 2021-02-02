Outlook on the Automated Guided Vehicle Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Product, Battery Type, Component, Navigation Technology, Application, End-user, Vehicle Type and Geography
Feb 02, 2021, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market accounted for $2.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.95 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.
Growing demand for automation in material handling processes, the rising popularity of e-commerce and an increase in demand for electronics and retail products are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, high initial investment, installation cost, and present financial crisis are restraining the growth of the market.
Automated guided vehicles are material handling automated machines that are programmed to move pallets, carts, and trays, among others, between different manufacturing and warehousing facilities without any permanent conveying system or manual intervention. Automated guided vehicles are installed by these facilities to enhance efficiency, which results in increased output, thereby increasing the profit margin of the company.
Based on the navigation technology, the laser guidance segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as it acts as an electronic eye to skip the obstacles within the path and this technology is the most flexible system for vehicle movement and offers accurate navigation. By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the rapidly developing e-commerce industry in several countries including China, India, and Japan and various initiatives by governments of several countries to support the development of the regional manufacturing sector or industry, providing lucrative opportunities for market expansion.
Some of the key players profiled in the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market include Uncease Automation, Toyota Industries, AGV International, SSI Schaefer, Denbach Robot, Hyster-Yale, Rocla, Oceaneering, Meiden America, KUKA, Addverb Technologies, Tompkins Robotics, Murata Machinery, JBT, KION, Hit Robot Group (HRG), Grenzebach, E&K Automation, Scott Automation, Daifuku, Seegrid Corporation, and KNAPP.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 End-user Analysis
3.10 Emerging Markets
3.11 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Unit Load Carriers
5.3 Heavy Burden Carrier
5.4 Tow/Tugger Vehicles
5.5 Pallet Trucks
5.6 Mobile Robots
5.7 Light Load Transporters
5.8 Underride/ Tunneling Vehicles
5.9 Forklift Vehicles
5.10 Driverless Trains
5.11 Assembly Line Vehicles
5.12 Other Types
5.12.1 Hybrid AGVs
5.12.2 Customized/ Special Purpose
5.12.3 Automated Carts
6 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Silica Aerogels
6.3 Metal Oxide Aerogels
6.4 Carbon Aerogels
7 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Battery Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Nickel-Based Battery
7.3 Lithium-Ion Battery
7.4 Lead Battery
7.5 Other Battery Types
7.5.1 Ultracapacitors
7.5.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cells
8 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Software
8.3 Service & Support
8.4 Hardware
9 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Navigation Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Traditional Guidance
9.3 Optical Tape Guidance
9.4 Natural Navigation
9.5 Magnetic Guidance
9.6 Laser Guidance
9.7 Inductive/Wire Guidance
9.8 Global Positioning System (GPS)
9.9 3D Vision Guidance
9.10 Infrared Guidance
9.11 Heat Map
9.12 Other Navigation Technologies
9.12.1 Inertial Guidance
9.12.2 Dead Reckoning Guidance
9.12.3 Beacon Guidance
10 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Trailer Loading & Unloading
10.3 Storage & Assembly
10.4 Raw Material Handling
10.5 Packaging
10.6 Logistics and Warehousing
10.6.1 Cross-Docking
10.6.2 Transportation
10.6.3 Distribution
10.6.4 Cold Storage
10.7 Work-in-Process Activities
10.8 Waste Handling
10.9 Trash Removal
10.10 Staging/Sortation
10.11 Roll Handling
10.12 Replenishment
10.13 Parts-To-Line
10.14 Kitting/Picking
10.15 End-of-Line Transport
10.16 Clamp Handling
10.17 Shop Floor Control
11 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By End-user
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Semiconductors & Electronics
11.3 Oil & Gas
11.4 Metals & Heavy Machinery
11.5 Healthcare
11.6 Food & Beverages
11.7 Construction
11.8 3PL (Third-Party Logistics)
11.9 Manufacturing
11.9.1 Tissue
11.9.2 Plastics & Polymers
11.9.3 Automotive
11.9.4 Pharmaceuticals
11.9.5 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
11.9.6 Defense
11.9.7 Chemical
11.9.8 Aerospace/Aviation
11.10 Wholesale and Distribution
11.10.1 Retail Chains/Conveyance Stores
11.10.2 Hotels & Restaurants
11.10.3 Grocery Stores
11.10.4 E-commerce
11.11 Other End-users
11.11.1 Textiles and Clothing
11.11.2 Printing and Paper
11.11.3 General Manufacturing
11.11.4 Electrical
12 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Vehicle Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Standard
12.3 Compact
12.4 Hybrid
13 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 Italy
13.3.4 France
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.4.1 Japan
13.4.2 China
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.5 New Zealand
13.4.6 South Korea
13.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13.5 South America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Chile
13.5.4 Rest of South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
13.6.1 Saudi Arabia
13.6.2 UAE
13.6.3 Qatar
13.6.4 South Africa
13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launches
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
15.1 Uncease Automation
15.2 Toyota Industries
15.3 AGV International
15.4 SSI Schaefer
15.5 Denbach Robot
15.6 Hyster-Yale
15.7 Rocla
15.8 Oceaneering
15.9 Meiden America
15.10 KUKA
15.11 Addverb Technologies
15.12 Tompkins Robotics
15.13 Murata Machinery
15.14 JBT
15.15 Hit Robot Group (HRG)
15.16 Grenzebach
15.17 E&K Automation
15.18 Scott Automation
15.19 Daifuku
15.20 Seegrid Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4nots7
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets