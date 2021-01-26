Outlook on the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application, Component & Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, Component" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market was valued at US$ 815.92 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,020.20 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players along with their developments in the market.



Aircraft use the ADS-B technique to broadcast information about their position and identity, along with other information obtained from onboard systems, such as Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). This technology is automatic and needs no external stimulus. The information is broadcasted to other aircraft flying in vicinity and to the ground station. With growing mandates for equipping aircraft with ADS-B technology, the adoption of on-board ADS-B among aircraft manufacturers is rising. The US, Europe, and a few countries in Asia have mandated ADS-B integration. The on-board type dominates automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market, by type, owing to increase in aircraft manufacturing and retrofitting of the technology.



Companies such as Beechcraft and Cessna would equip their aircraft with ADS-B Out in compliance with European mandates. Nav Canada is a privately held corporation managing the country's civil air navigation system. The company has given a list of aircraft is having certified ADS-B equipment onboard.



COVID-19 Impact on Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast



Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire commercial aviation industry came to halt, with the availability of minimal resources. The measures taken by governments and airline companies to temporarily shut down their businesses have severely affected the entire aviation aftermarket, thereby adversely impacting the procurement of new ADS-B components. This factor has also reduced the demand for ADS-B component. As per the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) survey, the avionics work backlogs are ranging from 1-3 months to 3-6 months. The avionics manufacturers are constantly investing in new technologies, along with supporting dealer network that ensures delivery of ADS-B to required aircraft manufacturer.



However, the number of new aircraft deliveries decreased in 2020, whereas the retrofit market is generating more than half of total sales of the aircraft. Furthermore, according to the National Business Aviation Association, the FAA announced January 01, 2020 as the deadline for the equipping ADS-B in all aircraft flying in their designated airspace, but in the shadow of pandemic all aircraft could not meet the deadline; the FAA recognized ~21,175 aircraft equipped with this technique since the mandate came into effect in January 2020. The installation of ADS-B in March 2020 was recorded as 3,600; in April 2020, it was 3,000; and in May 2020, it was noted as 3,100 installations.



Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.3 Threat to New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat to Substitutes

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Orders Deliveries of Aircraft

5.1.2 Growing Investment in Commercial Airports

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 Low Adoption Rate of ADS-B in Developing Countries

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Deployment of ADS-B for Military Purpose

5.3.2 Establishment of Norms for integrating ADS-B

5.4 Market Trend

5.4.1 Advent of Portable ADS-B

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 On-Board

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 On-Board: Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Ground Station

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Ground Station: Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Terminal Manoeuvring Airspace (TMA)

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Terminal Manoeuvring Airspace (TMA): Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Airborne Surveillance

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Airborne Surveillance: Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market Analysis - By Components

9.1 Overview

9.2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market, By Components (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Antenna

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Antenna: Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Receiver

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Receiver: Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Transponder

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Transponder: Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.6 ADS-B Ground Receiver

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 ADS-B Ground Receiver: Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market

10.3 Europe : Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market

10.4 APAC: Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market

10.5 MEA: Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market

10.6 SAM: Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market



11. Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market

11.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Avidyne Corporation

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Aspen Avionics, Inc.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Company

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 FreeFlight Systems

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Garmin Ltd.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Honeywell International Inc.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Indra Sistemas, S.A.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Trig Avionics Limited

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Thales Group

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66rtei



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

