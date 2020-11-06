Outlook on the Automatic Toll Payment Machine Industry in the US & Europe to 2027 - Featuring Aselsan, Kapsch Trafficcom & Sice Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. & Europe Automatic Toll Payment Machine Market by Component and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast,2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the U.S. & Europe automatic toll payment machine market size was valued at $63.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $101.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.



Automatic toll payment machines are installed to provide toll payment option to customers without interference of human operators and to reduce traffic congestion at toll collection booths. The automatic toll payment machines are equipped with LCD/LED display screen, and include menu for user instructions. In addition, these machines can determine and display different toll rates based on the time of the day. Furthermore, they enable payment via cash or card, and display allows choice of tolls based on class and type of vehicle.



The market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to adoption of automatic toll payment machines in developing countries and increase in demand for efficient traffic management at toll collection centers.



The U.S. & Europe automatic toll payment machine market is segmented into component and application. The report provides information on the components of automatic toll permanent machines such as hardware, software, and service. Furthermore, the applications covered in the study include tollink, transportation, parking, kiosk, and others.



The key players analyzed in the automatic toll payment machine market include A-to-Be, Tecsidel, Indra, ASELSAN A.S., Kapsch TrafficCom, SICE, Sigma, G.E.A, and VITRONIC.



automatic toll payment machine market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

On the basis of component, the service segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

By application, the transportation segment was the highest contributor to the global market in terms of revenue in 2019.

Region wise, Europe is anticipated to register the highest growth rate, followed by U.S. from 2020 to 2027.

