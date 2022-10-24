Outlook on the Automotive Air Filters Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Cummins, Denso, Donaldson and General Motors Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Air Filters Market By Type, By Vehicle Type, By Propulsion, By Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the automotive air filters market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Automotive air filter is utilized to filter the air entering the vehicle and remove solid particulates such as dust, pollen, and debris for efficient engine performance and cabin ventilation. It is usually made of a spun fiberglass material or from pleated paper or cloth enclosed in a cardboard frame.

The main function of an automotive air filter is to filter and clean outside air before it enters the engine of the vehicle to maintain appropriate engine power and torque. In addition, it aids in extending engine life of vehicle, as it traps dirt and debris that damage the internal parts of an engine such as pistons and cylinders. Moreover, it is available in various shapes such as panels, circular or cylindrical depending upon its applications in automobile engines.



Luxury vehicles comprise high safety, and advanced features such as heated & cooled comfortable seats, airbags, blind-spot intervention system, and cabin air filtration system. Due to these features, increase in demand for luxury vehicles has been observed in recent years.

Automobile manufacturers are also launching luxury vehicles with improved air filtration system in order to provide greater cabin comfort to the passengers inside the vehicle. For instance, in 2021, Volvo launched S90, XC60 facelifts in India. The updated Volvo cars models comprise "Advanced Air Cleaner" system that filters cabin air and displays air quality on the infotainment screen, which is Google-powered with assistant built-in to offer a smartphone-like experience..



The market is driven by introduction of regulations regarding emission of greenhouse gases, increase in demand for luxury vehicles with greater cabin comfort, and rise in production & sale of automotive. However, rise in demand for electric vehicles is the factor acting as a hindrance in the growth of the global automotive air filter market. On the contrary, increase in demand for multi-filtration system, and technological advancements are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the global automotive air filter market.



The report segments the global automotive air filter market on the basis of type, vehicle type, propulsion, sales channel, and region. By type, the market is fragmented into air intake filters, and cabin air filters. By vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. By propulsion, the market is categorized into ICE & hybrid vehicles, and electric vehicles. By sales channel, the market is bifurcated into original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and aftermarket. Moreover, it summarizes the details about revenue generated across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive air filter market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall automotive air filter market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global automotive air filter market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current automotive air filter market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

