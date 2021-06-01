Outlook on the Automotive Connectors Global Market to 2026 - by Connection Type, Connector Type, System Type, Vehicle Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Connectors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive connectors market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Automotive connectors are electrochemical elements that are used for attaching multiple electrical circuits. They join electric terminals to form a complete circuit and ensure effective communication and navigation between the electronics and safety devices of the automobile. They consist of jacks or sockets (female-ended) and plugs (male-ended) that are placed under the hood of the vehicle. Advanced safety and security features such as anti-theft alarms, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and auto emergency braking systems are integrated with electrical components using these connectors. Looking forward, the global automotive connectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



The increasing incorporation of advanced security features in the automobiles and the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing sophistication of automotive sensors and infotainment systems has augmented the demand for automotive wiring harnesses and connectors across the globe. Automobile manufacturers are replacing copper cables with plastic optical fiber (POF) to improve data transmission and design flexibility, along with reducing the overall vehicle weight. The effective functioning of POF requires automotive connectors. Additionally, advanced automotive systems utilize memory and data storage connectors for supporting Wi-Fi networks in automated vehicles. This, coupled with the increasing adoption of hybrid vehicles, is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, various product innovations such as adaptive front lighting, cruise control, park assistance and departure warning systems, along with the incorporation of machine learning in self-driving vehicles are expected to drive the market in the coming years.



This report provides a deep insight into the global automotive connectors market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the automotive connectors market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being TE Connectivity, Aptiv (Formerly Delphi Automotive PLC), Yazaki Corporation, Molex Incorporated, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics, Luxshare Precision, JST Manufacturing, Hirose Electric Co. Ltd., Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd., AVX Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Rosenberger, Hu Lane Associate Inc., Samtec, Lumberg Holding, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Connectors Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Connection Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Connector Type

5.6 Market Breakup by System Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.8 Market Breakup by Application

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Connection Type

6.1 Wire to Wire Connection

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Wire to Board Connection

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Board to Board Connection

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Connector Type

7.1 PCB Connectors

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 IC Connectors

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 RF Connectors

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Fiber Optic Connectors

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by System Type

8.1 Sealed Connector System

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Unsealed Connector System

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

9.1 Passenger Cars

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Commercial Vehicles

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Major Vehicle Type

9.2.2.1 Light Commercial Vehicles

9.2.2.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

9.2.3 Market Forecast

9.3 Electric Vehicles

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Body Control and Interiors

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Safety and Security System

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Engine Control and Cooling System

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Fuel and Emission Control

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Infotainment

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Navigation & Instrumentation

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Asia Pacific

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 TE Connectivity

15.3.2 Aptiv (Formerly Delphi Automotive PLC)

15.3.3 Yazaki Corporation

15.3.4 Molex Incorporated

15.3.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

15.3.6 Amphenol Corporation

15.3.7 Japan Aviation Electronics

15.3.8 Luxshare Precision

15.3.9 JST Manufacturing

15.3.10 Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd

15.3.11 Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd.

15.3.12 AVX Corporation

15.3.13 Kyocera Corporation

15.3.14 Rosenberger

15.3.15 Hu Lane Associate Inc.

15.3.16 Samtec

15.3.17 Lumberg Holding

