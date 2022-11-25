Outlook on the Automotive HUD Global Market to 2028 - Players Include Robert Bosch, Panasonic, Continental and Nippon Seiki

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive HUD Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Sales Channel, By Passenger Class, By Technology, By HUD Type (Windshield and Combiner), By Dimension Type, By Vehicle Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive HUD Market size is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 30.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



An automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) is a transparent surface in automobiles that displays brilliantly lighted graphics and videos. These serve three main advantages and prerequisites. One is the capability to project information onto a driver, improving the interaction between both the driver and the car and enhancing safety.



Another is to make sure that all pertinent information is accurately shown in a variety of ambient settings because people drive cars throughout the day. The third is to enable the driver to maintain their attention on the road while viewing the necessary information that they is expected to typically need to look away from the road to see. A HUD is an advanced tool that increases safety.



This system might be integrated during production or added later. Automotive HUDs essentially has three components. The first component is a picture generation unit (PGU) which prepares data for projection by processing it from several sources. The second component is a projector that creates and controls images. The projection surface is referred to as a combiner (usually the windscreen) and is the third part of a HUD system.



A number of mirrors and lenses inside the PGU refract, reflect, focus, and magnify the images for display. Since the unit is mounted on the dashboard, the images are projected on the windscreen in a small space. The projected image is raised to the proper eye level using an optical channel between two levels of treated laminated glass. This technology is not new and it started as an image showing the car's actual speed which was projected onto the lower portion of the windshield in the driver's field of vision.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Vehicle sales have been adversely impacted by plant closures around the world. Also, the cancellation and delay of international trade events have had a significant negative impact on cash flow in the automobile head-up display (HUD) sector. The automobile industry is anticipated to have a decline as a result of OEMs' lack of interest in investing in new technologies over the next one or two years. Production has been modified by manufacturers to avoid bottlenecks and plan output in accordance with OEM and Tier I manufacturer demand.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing Safety Concerns For Passengers, Vehicles, And Passersby



The primary concern for consumers of vehicles is the safety of both passengers and vehicles. The goal of regulatory bodies worldwide is to increase automobile safety. According to the Global Status Report on Road Safety, there are more than a million traffic fatalities worldwide each year. According to studies, traffic-related fatalities is expected to become the sixth greatest cause of death worldwide in the coming years. Over 1,000 individuals are wounded in crashes that are reported to include a distracted drivers every day in the US, according to the National Center for Statistics and Analysis (NCSA).



Introduction Of Affordable Portable Huds In Economy Vehicles



The automotive business is evolving because of technological breakthroughs. In certain economy cars, features like surround-view cameras and driver assistance systems that were previously only available in luxury cars are standard. With head-up displays, the same phenomenon is gradually taking place (HUD). The 10-inch HUD in the 2018 Toyota Camry, for instance, is one of the biggest and greatest HUDs ever installed in a vehicle. Another well-known manufacturer with HUDs available in some of their vehicles is Mazda.



Market Restraining Factors

Necessity Of Increased Cockpit Space For The Installation Of Hud



The windshield-projected HUD takes up a lot of room in an automobile's cockpit. By superimposing virtual information for the driver over the external view of the traffic conditions in front of the car, advanced HUDs like augmented reality head-up displays (AR HUD) contribute to making driving more comfortable and safer. The information that is reflected seems to be a component of the actual driving situation. However, augmented reality HUDs use a substantial amount of dashboard area.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2018, Oct - 2022, Feb) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Automotive HUD Market by Sales Channel

4.1 Global OEM Market by Region

4.2 Global Aftermarket Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Automotive HUD Market by Passenger Class

5.1 Global Luxury Market by Region

5.2 Global Economy Market by Region

5.3 Global Mid-segment Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Automotive HUD Market by Technology

6.1 Global Conventional Market by Region

6.2 Global Augmented Reality Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Automotive HUD Market by HUD Type

7.1 Global Windshield Market by Region

7.2 Global Combiner Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Automotive HUD Market by Dimension Type

8.1 Global 2D Market by Region

8.2 Global 3D Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global Automotive HUD Market by Vehicle Type

9.1 Global Passenger Cars Market by Region

9.2 Global Light Commercial Vehicles Market by Region

9.3 Global Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market by Region



Chapter 10. Global Automotive HUD Market by Region



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Analysis

11.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

11.1.4 Research & Development Expense

11.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

11.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

11.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

11.1.6 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Panasonic Corporation

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Analysis

11.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

11.2.4 Research & Development Expense

11.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

11.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

11.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

11.2.6 SWOT Analysis

11.3 Continental AG

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Analysis

11.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

11.3.4 Research & Development Expense

11.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

11.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

11.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

11.3.5.3 Geographical Expansions:

11.3.6 SWOT Analysis

11.4 Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Analysis

11.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

11.4.4 Recent strategies and developments:

11.4.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

11.4.4.2 Geographical Expansions:

11.5 Visteon Corporation

11.5.1 Company overview

11.5.2 Financial Analysis

11.5.3 Regional Analysis

11.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

11.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

11.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

11.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

11.5.5.3 Geographical Expansions:

11.6 Denso Corporation

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Financial Analysis

11.6.3 Regional Analysis

11.6.4 Research & Development Expense

11.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

11.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

11.7 JVCKENWOOD Corporation

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Financial Analysis

11.7.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

11.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

11.8 Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Financial Analysis

11.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

11.9 Pioneer Corporation

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

11.9.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

11.10. Yazaki Corporation

11.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/688zj3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets