Outlook on the Automotive Intercooler Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Design Type, Vehicle Type, Engine Type, Distribution and Region

The global automotive intercooler market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An automotive intercooler is a heat exchanger device utilized for cooling the air entering the carburetor or fuel injection system. It is used as an air-to-air or air-to-water cooler for supercharged and turbocharged internal combustion engines to extract waste heat from the compressed air. It assists in increasing the efficiency of the induction system, improving combustion and enhancing the reliability of the engine. It also helps maximize the fuel economy and reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of the vehicle.



The growing automotive industry represents one of the significant factors impelling the automotive intercooler market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for sports cars that incorporate turbocharged engines for high speed is strengthening the market growth. Turbochargers also help in downsizing the engine, which, in turn, helps offer improved output and performance. Moreover, due to the growing environmental concerns, governments of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations on carbon dioxide (CO2) emission. Consequently, there is an increase in the sales of automotive intercoolers across the globe. Apart from this, the leading players are focusing on increasing research and development (R&D) projects to introduce innovative products with improved functionality.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bell Intercoolers, Forge Motorsport Inc., Garrett Motion Inc., Kale Oto Radyator, Mishimoto, Modine Manufacturing, Pro-Alloy (Holdings) Limited, PWR Holdings Limited and Treadstone Performance Engineer.



