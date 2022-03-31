Outlook on the Automotive Smart Tire Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Bridgestone, Continental and Revvo Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Smart Tire Market 2020-2030 by Product, Engineering Technology, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive smart tire market will reach $161.6 billion by 2030, growing by 7.5% annually over 2020-2030 considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The unit shipment of automotive smart tire is anticipated to grow by 8.6% annually over the forecast years. The market is driven by the escalating demand for electric vehicle, the rapid emergence and advancement of autonomous and connected vehicles, as well as the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G networks.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automotive smart tire market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automotive smart tire market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Sensor, Engineering Technology, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Distribution Channel, and Region.



Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and annual shipment (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Connected Tire

Intelligent Tire/TPMS

By Sensor, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

TPMS

Accelerometer Sensor

Strain Gauge Sensor

RFID Chip

Other Sensors

Based on Engineering Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Pneumatic Tire

Run-Flat Tire

Non-Pneumatic Tire

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and annual shipment (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Based on Vehicle Propulsion, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and annual shipment (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Conventional Vehicles

Electric Vehicles (EV)

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and annual shipment (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

OEMs

Aftermarket

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) and demand volume (million units) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Vehicle Type, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.1.1 Connected Tire

3.1.2 Intelligent Tire/Tpms

3.2 Global Automotive Smart Tire Market by Sensor

3.2.1 Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Tpms)

3.2.2 Accelerometer Sensor

3.2.3 Strain Gauge Sensor

3.2.4 Rfid Chip

3.2.5 Other Sensors



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Engineering Technology

4.1 Market Overview by Engineering Technology

4.2 Pneumatic Tire

4.3 Run-Flat Tire

4.4 Non-Pneumatic Tire



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type

5.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.3 Passenger Cars



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Propulsion

6.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Propulsion

6.2 Conventional Vehicles

6.3 Electric Vehicles (Ev)



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

7.2 Oems

7.3 Aftermarket



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental Ag

Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Jk Tyres & Industries Ltd.

Michelin Group

Nexen Tire Corporation

Nokian Tyres plc.

Nxp Semiconductors

Pirelli & C. S.P.A

Revvo Technologies, Inc.

Schrader Tpms Solutions

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited

Toyo Tire Corporation

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

