Outlook on the Banana Flour Global Market to 2028 - Increase in the Number of Health-conscious Consumers is Driving Growth

The Global Banana Flour Market size is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Banana flour is a powder prepared from green bananas. Traditionally, banana flour has long been used as a cheaper substitute for wheat flour in several developing and under-developed countries. It is now commonly used as a gluten-free substitute for wheat flour or as a form of resistant starch, which has been encouraged by various nutritional studies and certain eating fads, such as paleo and primal diets.

Banana flour has a moderate banana flavor while raw and an earthy, non-banana flavor when cooked owing to the inclusion of green bananas. It also has a texture similar to lighter wheat flours and requires around 25% less volume, making it a viable substitute for white as well as white whole-wheat flour.



Nutritional researchers and dietitians have discovered that banana flour (green variety) is a very good and useful source of resistant starch. Resistant starch refers to starch that does not break down in the small intestine and instead reaches the large intestine, in which it serves as a fermentable dietary fiber.

Depending on the drying techniques used for the individual product, banana flour might have a high resistant starch level (>60%) or a low resistant starch content (10%). Because boiling can reduce the level of resistant starch, banana flour is typically used raw, like in smoothies or nutrition bars. Animal feed made from banana flour is utilized in many regions of the world. It is utilized as a component in calves' milk replacers in particular.



In addition, banana flour is one of the most prevalent classes of flour that can be suited for gluten-free, keto, paleo, or simply any healthy food options. Unlike all-purpose flour, which is made with wheat, banana flour is made from bananas. It's gluten-free, paleo-friendly, and fruit-based, so it's truly unique. It also comprises a number of health benefits, such as improved digestion. Banana flour, unlike wheat flour, is healthier as it includes a variety of nutrients and vitamins that are derived from bananas.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on almost all businesses, however, the food and beverages sector is one of the most impacted industries all over the world. The pandemic has disrupted the food business, including the market for banana flour.

Although there has been an increase in demand for gluten-free items like banana flour, supply chain and production bottlenecks and closures have restricted banana flour production across the market. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness of health and a stronger immune system presents a lucrative prospect for the market. Consumers have made health and healthful foods, such as banana flour, a priority. As a result, COVID-19 has a low to moderate influence on the banana flour market.



Market Growth Factors

Increase in the number of health-conscious consumers

In the modern era, people are increasingly becoming more conscious of their health, due to which, they are shifting to more healthy and nutritional products. With an increase in the trend of fitness and sports, a majority of people all over the world are following strict fitness schedules. In addition, after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are focusing on enhancing their health. As a result of all these factors, there is a surge in the demand for healthy food across the world. This factor is playing a major role in accelerating the adoption of banana flour among people.



Government initiatives to reduce banana waste

Researchers and officials from several countries have proposed banana flour manufacture as a remedy for high rates of waste among banana crops. Unripe green bananas are culled and discarded because they are unfit for sale or export. These plucked green bananas are still excellent for banana flour manufacture, and if utilized for this purpose, banana waste is expected to be reduced greatly. As a result, banana farmers will be able to make more money from their crops, the environmental impact of those crops is expected to be minimized, and food supply is expected to also grow as a previously discarded food source will now be leveraged. Various companies have begun producing overripe banana flour, which is manufactured from overripe banana peels and fruit.



Market Restraining Factors

Side effects related to banana flour

Despite a significant number of benefits, banana flour also has several side effects that can occur due to its consumption. Chemicals and sugars can be found in bananas. Some of these sugars have a fiber-like effect, which can assist regulate the digestive system. The compounds could work as antioxidants, reducing edema. Potassium, as well as other vitamins and minerals, are found in bananas. However, eating fresh green banana flour has plenty of side effects. For instance, if ingested in large quantities, banana flour comprises a number of adverse effects that can occur.

