Outlook on the Beard Grooming Products Global Market to 2026 - Development of Organic Products Presents Opportunities

The global beard grooming products market is estimated to be USD 20.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28.21 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The increasing social media influence by having a beard seems to boost looks, and various bread styles availability have increased the usage of bread grooming products. The grooming products are used for controlling and promoting the healthy and hygienic growth of the beard. The increasing disposable income and growing awareness about various beard care and grooming products are escalating the Global Beard Grooming Products Market growth.



The high cost of some beard grooming products has hindered the market growth. However, major players are developing cost-effective manufacturing to facilitate easy use of the product is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.



The global beard grooming products market is segmented further based on Product, Age, Distribution Channel, End User, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Marico, Parker, Philips, Procter & Gamble, Johnson &Johnson, Wahl Clipper, L'Oreal, Syska, Unilever, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Availability of Various Beard Care Product and Grooming

4.1.2 Rising Image Consciousness and Social Media Influence

4.1.3 Change in Lifestyle and Increase in Disposable Income

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Premium Products

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Companies Investing in R&D and Cost-Effective Production

4.3.2 Development of Organic Product

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Availability of Traditional Methods



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Beard Grooming Products Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Oil and Serum

6.3 Shaving Cream

6.4 Gel, Wax, and Balm

6.5 Beard Shampoo and Cleanser

6.6 Beard Brushes and Comb

6.7 Beards Razor

6.8 Beard Trimmer



7 Global Beard Grooming Products Market, By Age

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Baby Boomer

7.3 Gen X

7.4 Millennials



8 Global Beard Grooming Products Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hypermarket/Supermarket

8.3 Specialty Store

8.4 Online Store



9 Global Beard Grooming Products Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Personal



10 Global Beard Grooming Products Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 America

10.2.1 Argentina

10.2.2 Brazil

10.2.3 Canada

10.2.4 Chile

10.2.5 Colombia

10.2.6 Mexico

10.2.7 Peru

10.2.8 United States

10.2.9 Rest of Americas

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Austria

10.3.2 Belgium

10.3.3 Denmark

10.3.4 Finland

10.3.5 France

10.3.6 Germany

10.3.7 Italy

10.3.8 Netherlands

10.3.9 Norway

10.3.10 Poland

10.3.11 Russia

10.3.12 Spain

10.3.13 Sweden

10.3.14 Switzerland

10.3.15 United Kingdom

10.3.16 Rest of Europe

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Egypt

10.4.2 Israel

10.4.3 Qatar

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 South Africa

10.4.6 United Arab Emirates

10.4.7 Rest of MEA

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 Australia

10.5.2 Bangladesh

10.5.3 China

10.5.4 India

10.5.5 Indonesia

10.5.6 Japan

10.5.7 Malaysia

10.5.8 Philippines

10.5.9 Singapore

10.5.10 South Korea

10.5.11 Sri Lanka

10.5.12 Thailand

10.5.13 Taiwan

10.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Badass Beard Care

12.2 Beardbrand

12.3 Beiersdorf

12.4 Colgate-Palmolive Company

12.5 Coty

12.6 Edgewell Personal Care

12.7 Henkel

12.8 ITC

12.9 Johnson &Johnson

12.10 Kent Brushes

12.11 L'Oreal

12.12 Marico

12.13 MI

12.14 Parker

12.15 Philips

12.16 Procter &Gamble

12.17 Syska

12.18 Unilever

12.19 Velvet Noir

12.20 Wahl Clipper



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ra2ba6

