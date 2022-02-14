Outlook on the Bearings Global Market to 2027 - Featuring SKF, Timken India and NTN Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bearings Market, By Product, By Material, By Industry, By Industrial, By Size, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bearings market held a market value of USD 76,418.9 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 120,054.1 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.



Increasing utilization of bearing in motor, the demand for automotive electrification, government initiatives to drive the manufacturing sector, and increasing demand for bearings in energy-efficient cars are anticipated to boost the market growth. Also, bearings are used in all kinds of machines and equipment, such as household appliances, aerospace & defense equipment, farm machines, and automobile parts, among others. This wide range of applications is also estimated to boost market growth.



Despite the driving factors the increasing sales of counterfeit products are estimated to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market experienced a decline in growth due to supply chain disruptions. The automotive sector, which is one of the largest consumers of bearings also faced losses, which negatively hampered the market growth.



Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand for bearings in energy-efficient cars



Modern automobiles, including cars, are aiming towards achieving maximum vehicle uptime, a better total cost of ownership, and utilization. Bearings are one of the most vital components for the performance enhancement of all the rotating parts. They also have applications in achieving lower system noise. The modern bearings are far more technologically advanced and refined as compared to the traditional bearings. They are increasingly being used in the manufacturing of modern powertrains, which are fuel-efficient as well as lead to lesser emissions. This is estimated to fuel the market growth.



Government initiatives to drive the manufacturing industry



Globally, most nations have favorable government regulations and policies to manufacture safe products. For instance, the regulatory framework in India is supported by 3 government institutions - the Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, the Bureau of Indian Standards, and the Ministry of Labour & Employment. The country also has favorable policies, such as the National Policy on Safety, Health & Environment at Workplace 2009 and National Capital Goods Policy 2016, among others. These help in setting standards & compliance on safety, health & environment. They also help in promoting exports, increase domestic production, technology improvement, mandatory standardization of machines & equipment by adopting ISO, reduce sub-standard imports through standardization, and skill development. All these factors support the manufacturing sector, hence boosting the market growth.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global bearings market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of around 48% owing to the presence of manufacturing facilities of various companies in the region. The Europe region held the second largest market share owing to the presence of many end-users in countries such as Germany and France, among others.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global bearings market include SKF, Schaeffler India Limited, Timken India Ltd., NRB Bearings Limited, National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI), SB Industries Private Limited, JTEKT India Limited, NTN Corporation, THB Bearings Co. Ltd, Menon Bearings Ltd, and Other Major Players.



Major 6 players in the market hold about37% of the market share. These players are involved in mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and collaboration, among others. For instance, in August 2021, NTN Corporation announced the development of a low torque plastic bearing which is expected to contribute to lower fuel consumption in automobiles by reducing the torque by 30%, as compared to the conventional bearings.



The global bearings market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global bearings market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The exports of bearings globally

The global bearings market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Bearings Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Bearings Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Bearings Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Bearings Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Bearings Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Bearings Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Bearings Market?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Product Overview

1.2.1. Market Segmentation

1.2.2. Market & Segment Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Supply Side (Revenue Analysis)

1.3.2. Demand Side (Spending Analysis)

1.3.3. Data Heads Tracked

1.3.3.1. Quantitative Research

1.3.3.2. Qualitative Research

1.3.4. List of Primary & Secondary Sources

1.3.4.1. Sample Size

1.3.4.2. Sample Distribution

1.3.5. Market Size Estimation

1.3.5.1. Assumption for the Study

1.3.5.2. Data Triangulation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary: Global Bearings Market



Chapter 3. Introductio

3.1. Automotive

3.2. Heavy Equipment

3.3. Railways

3.4. Machine Tools



Chapter 4. Global Bearings Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Software/ Hardware Developers

4.1.2. Operator

4.1.3. Platform Provider

4.1.4. End-users

4.2. Technology Lifecycle

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.5. Degree of Competition

4.4. PEST Analysis

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. Competition Dashboard

4.6.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2. Company Market Share Analysis (%), 2020

4.6.3. Competitor Mapping

4.7. Impact Assessment of Covid-19



Chapter 5. Global Bearings Market Analysis, By Product

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

5.2.1. Ball Bearings

5.2.1.1. Deep Groove Ball Bearings

5.2.1.2. Self-Aligning Ball Bearings

5.2.1.3. Angular-Contact Ball Bearings

5.2.1.4. Thrust Ball Bearings

5.2.2. Roller Bearings

5.2.2.1. Tapered Roller Bearings

5.2.2.2. Spherical Roller Bearings

5.2.2.3. Cylindrical Roller Bearings

5.2.2.4. Needle Roller Bearings

5.2.3. Mounted Bearings

5.2.4. Linear Bearings

5.2.5. Slide Bearings

5.2.6. Jewel Bearings

5.2.7. Frictionless Bearings



Chapter 6. Global Bearings Market Analysis, By Size

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. 30 to 40 mm

6.2.2. 41 to 50 mm

6.2.3. 51 to 60 mm

6.2.4. 61 to 70 mm

6.2.5. 70 mm & above



Chapter 7. Global Bearings Market Analysis, By Material

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. Specialty Steel Alloys

7.2.2. Plastic

7.2.3. Ceramics



Chapter 8. Global Bearings Market Analysis, By Industry

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1. Automotive

8.2.1.1. OEM

8.2.1.2. Aftermarket

8.2.2. Industrial

8.2.2.1. Agriculture

8.2.2.2. Railway

8.2.2.3. Mining

8.2.2.4. Aerospace

8.2.2.5. Machine Tools

8.2.2.6. Others



Chapter 9. Global Bearings Market Analysis, By Industrial

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1. OEM's

9.2.2. Aftermarket



Chapter 10. Global Bearings Market Analysis, By Geography

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.2.1. North America

10.2.1.1. The U.S.

10.2.1.2. Canada

10.2.1.3. Mexico

10.2.2. Europe

10.2.2.1. The U.K.

10.2.2.2. Germany

10.2.2.3. France

10.2.2.4. Spain

10.2.2.5. Russia

10.2.2.6. Rest of Europe

10.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.3.1. China

10.2.3.2. India

10.2.3.3. Japan

10.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand

10.2.3.5. ASEAN

10.2.3.6. South Korea

10.2.3.7. Rest of Asia Pacific

10.2.4. South America

10.2.4.1. Argentina

10.2.4.2. Brazil

10.2.4.3. Rest of South America

10.2.5. Middle East & Africa

10.2.5.1. U.A.E.

10.2.5.2. Saudi Arabia

10.2.5.3. South Africa

10.2.5.4. Israel

10.2.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



Chapter 11. North America Bearings Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.2.1. By Product

11.2.2. By Size

11.2.3. By Material

11.2.4. By Industry

11.2.5. By Industrial

11.2.6. By Country/Region



Chapter 12. Europe Bearings Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

12.2.1. By Product

12.2.2. By Size

12.2.3. By Material

12.2.4. By Industry

12.2.5. By Industrial

12.2.6. By Country/Region



Chapter 13. Asia Pacific Bearings Market Analysis

13.1. Key Insights

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

13.2.1. By Product

13.2.2. By Size

13.2.3. By Material

13.2.4. By Industry

13.2.5. By Industrial

13.2.6. By Country/Region



Chapter 14. South America Bearings Market Analysis

14.1. Key Insights

14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

14.2.1. By Product

14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

14.2.1. By Product

14.2.2. By Size

14.2.3. By Material

14.2.4. By Industry

14.2.5. By Industrial

14.2.6. By Country/Region



Chapter 15. Middle East & Africa Bearings Market Analysis

15.1. Key Insights

15.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

15.2.1. By Product

15.2.2. By Size

15.2.3. By Material

15.2.4. By Industry

15.2.5. By Industrial

15.2.6. By Country/Region



Chapter 16. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

16.1. SKF

16.2. Schaeffler India Limited

16.3. Timken India Ltd.

16.4. NRB Bearings Limited

16.5. National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI)

16.6. SB Industries Private Limited

16.7. JTEKT India Limited

16.8. NTN Corporation

16.9. THB Bearings Co. Ltd

16.10. Menon Bearings Ltd

16.11. Other Major Players



