Outlook on the Binder Excipients Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Binder Excipients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Binder excipients act as an adhesive to hold or bind granules, powders and other dry ingredients so as to impart necessary mechanical strength to pharmaceutical products. These excipients enable agglomeration of the powder into granules in the process known as granulation and also affect their properties, such as compaction, drug release, flow, solubility and strength. Binder excipients are used during drug or medicine formulations to improve disintegration, bulkiness, bioavailability and dissolution rate of the drug. In addition to this, the excipients play a vital role in bringing additional value to the pharmaceutical products by improving their properties such as absorption and controlled release of the active ingredients. According to the latest report by the publisher, titled "Binder Excipients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global binder excipients market reached a value of US$ 1.33 Billion in 2020.

The growing demand for various pharmaceutical products on account of ageing population and rising cases of chronic diseases acts as the major factor driving the binder excipients market worldwide. The recent patent expiries of a number of drugs is further projected to provide a positive thrust to the demand for binder excipients in generic drug manufacturing. Some of the other factors facilitating the market growth are advancements in nanotechnology, emergence of new excipients and rising demand for functionality excipients. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global binder excipients market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five year

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the global binder excipients market has also been examined with some of the key players being Colorcon, Croda International, EMD Millipore, Dow Chemical, FMC BioPolymer, Fuji Chemical Industry and Ingredion.



This report provides a deep insight into the global binder excipients market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the binder excipients market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global binder excipients market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global binder excipients market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 in the global binder excipients market?

Which are the popular product types in the global binder excipients market?

What are the key application segments in the global binder excipients market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global binder excipients market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global binder excipients market?

What is the structure of the global binder excipients market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global binder excipients market?

How are binder excipients manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Binder Excipients Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Distribution

5.9.6 Export

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Cellulosics

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Lactose

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Polyols

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Povidones

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Starch and Polysaccharides

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Co-Processed Compressible Excipients

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Tablets and Capsules

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Solution Based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Binder Excipients Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Colorcon

10.3.2 Croda International

10.3.3 EMD Millipore

10.3.4 Dow Chemical

10.3.5 FMC BioPolymer

10.3.6 Fuji Chemical Industry

10.3.7 Ingredion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8pz7w



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

