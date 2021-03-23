Outlook on the Biochar Global Market to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biochar Market Research Report by Row Material (Biochar Source Material and Soil/Substrate), by Feedstock (Agricultural Waste, Animal Manure, and Woody Biomass), by Technology, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biochar Market is expected to grow from USD 1,594.47 Million in 2020 to USD 3,305.51 Million by the end of 2025.

This research report categorizes the Biochar to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Row Material, the Biochar Market is examined across Biochar Source Material and Soil/Substrate. The Biochar Source Material further studied across Citrus wood, Gasifed Rice Hulls, Hardwood, and wheat Straw. The Soil/Substrate further studied across Coconut Fiber, Peat, Peat Moss, Pine Bark, and Soil.

Based on Feedstock, the Biochar Market is examined across Agricultural Waste, Animal Manure, and Woody Biomass.

Based on Technology, the Biochar Market is examined across Gasification and Pyrolysis.

Based on Application, the Biochar Market is examined across Agriculture, Energy Production, and Water & Waste Water Treatment.

The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Geography, the Biochar Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Biochar Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Biochar Market including 3R ENVIRO TECH Group, Agri-Tech Producers, LLC, Airex Energy, Aries Clean Energy, ArSta Eco, Biochar Products, Inc., Biochar Supreme, LLC, Carbon Gold, Clean Fuels B.V., Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc., Diacarbon Energy Inc., Earth Systems PTY. LTD., Pacific Pyrolysis, Phoenix Energy, The Biochar Company, and Vega Biofuels, Inc..



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Biochar Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Biochar Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Biochar Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Biochar Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Biochar Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Biochar Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Biochar Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Define: Research Objective

2.1.2. Determine: Research Design

2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.1.4. Collect: Data Source

2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.1.7. Publish: Research Report

2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update

2.2. Research Execution

2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process

2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan

2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research

2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis

2.2.5. Publication: Research Report

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Row Material Outlook

3.4. Feedstock Outlook

3.5. Technology Outlook

3.6. Application Outlook

3.7. Geography Outlook

3.8. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Globally increasing demand for the product in organic farming

5.1.1.2. Increasing consumption in livestock feed and awareness pertaining to the benefits of biochar

5.1.1.3. Increasing use to improves soil fertility

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Undefined standard procedure resulting in highly variable Biochar pH

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Energy production and greenhouse gas remediation

5.1.3.2. Wide commercial production

5.1.3.3. Collaboration to deliver technology-oriented services and financing services for biochar projects

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Potential emission of toxins

5.1.4.2. Limited Social acceptance

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Biochar Market, By Row Material

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Biochar Source Material

6.2.1. Citrus wood

6.2.2. Gasifed Rice Hulls

6.2.3. Hardwood

6.2.4. wheat Straw

6.3. Soil/Substrate

6.3.1. Coconut Fiber

6.3.2. Peat

6.3.3. Peat Moss

6.3.4. Pine Bark

6.3.5. Soil



7. Global Biochar Market, By Feedstock

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Agricultural Waste

7.3. Animal Manure

7.4. Woody Biomass



8. Global Biochar Market, By Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Gasification

8.3. Pyrolysis



9. Global Biochar Market, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Agriculture

9.3. Energy Production

9.4. Water & Waste Water Treatment



10. Americas Biochar Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Biochar Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. South Korea

11.10. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Biochar Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis

13.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

13.5. Competitive Scenario

13.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.5.4. Investment & Funding

13.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. 3R ENVIRO TECH Group

14.2. Agri-Tech Producers, LLC

14.3. Airex Energy

14.4. Aries Clean Energy

14.5. ArSta Eco

14.6. Biochar Products, Inc.

14.7. Biochar Supreme, LLC

14.8. Carbon Gold

14.9. Clean Fuels B.V.

14.10. Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc.

14.11. Diacarbon Energy Inc.

14.12. Earth Systems PTY. LTD.

14.13. Pacific Pyrolysis

14.14. Phoenix Energy

14.15. The Biochar Company

14.16. Vega Biofuels, Inc.



15. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwbvp9



