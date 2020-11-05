Outlook on the Cancer Vaccines Worldwide Industry to 2027 - Emerging Markets in Developing Countries Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Vaccines Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology, Type, Indication, End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 15,845.59 million by 2027 from US$ 4,568.82 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global cancer vaccines market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

Based on technology, the cancer vaccines market is segmented into dendritic cells cancer vaccines, recombinant cancer vaccines, antigen cancer vaccines, whole cell cancer vaccines, and viral vector cancer vaccines. In 2019, the recombinant cancer vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of the market, and it is further estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the escalating demand for effective vaccines and rising prevalence of cancer. In addition, strategic activities by service providers such as collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions are further accelerating the growth of the market.



The global cancer vaccines market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing incidence of cancer worldwide, and rising number of initiatives taken by healthcare research organizations and key cancer vaccines companies. However, a limited number of commercially available vaccines for treatment of cancer and higher cost of cancer vaccines hinder the market growth.



CSL Limited, ADURO BIOTECH INC., Astellas Pharma Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Glaxosmithkline Plc., Dendreon, ASTRAZENECA PLC., and OSE Immunotherapeutics are among the leading companies operating in the cancer vaccines market.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the cancer vaccines market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global cancer vaccines market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Cancer Vaccines Market - By Technology

1.3.2 Global Cancer Vaccines Market - By Type

1.3.3 Global Cancer Vaccines Market - By Indication

1.3.4 Global Cancer Vaccines Market - By End-User

1.3.5 Global Cancer Vaccines market - By Geography



2. Cancer Vaccines Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Cancer Vaccines Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Cancer Vaccines Market- Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide

5.1.2 Initiatives Taken by Global Health Research Organizations and Key Players for Cancer Vaccines

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Less Number of Commercially Available Vaccines for Treatment of Cancer

5.2.2 Higher Cost of Cancer Vaccines

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Research and Development Activities

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Cancer Vaccines Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Cancer Vaccines Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Cancer Vaccines Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Cancer Vaccines Market - By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Cancer Vaccines Market, by Technology, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccine

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccines : Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Recombinant Cancer Vaccines

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Recombinant Cancer Vaccines: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Antigen Cancer Vaccines

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Antigen Cancer Vaccines: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Whole Cell Cancer Vaccines

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Whole Cell Cancer Vaccines: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.8 Viral Vector Cancer Vaccines

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Viral Vector Cancer Vaccines: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Cancer Vaccines Market Analysis - By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Cancer Vaccines Market Revenue Share, by Type (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Preventive Cancer Vaccines

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Preventive Cancer Vaccines: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Cancer Vaccines Market Analysis - By Indication

9.1 Overview

9.2 Cancer Vaccines Market Revenue Share, by Indication (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Cervical Cancer

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Cervical Cancer: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Prostate Cancer

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Prostate Cancer: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Other Indications

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Other Indications: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Cancer Vaccines Market Analysis - By End Use

10.1 Overview

10.2 Cancer Vaccines Market Revenue Share, by End Use (2019 and 2027)

10.3 Pediatrics

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Pediatrics: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.4 Adults

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Adults: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



11. Cancer Vaccines Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 Geographical Analysis

11.1 North America: Cancer Vaccines Market

11.2 Europe: Cancer Vaccines Market

11.3 Asia Pacific: Cancer Vaccines Market

11.4 Middle East & Africa: Cancer Vaccines Market

11.5 South and Central America: Cancer Vaccines Market



12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Cancer Vaccines Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 Rest of World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Cancer Vaccines Market - Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

13.3 Organic Developments

13.3.1 Overview

13.4 Inorganic Developments

13.4.1 Overview



14. Company Profiles

14.1 CSL Limited

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 ADURO BIOTECH INC.

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Astellas Pharma Inc.

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Dendreon

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 AstraZeneca

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Merck & Co., Inc.

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Sanofi (Sanofi Pasteur)

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 OSE Immunotherapeutics

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix

15.1 About the Publisher

15.2 Glossary of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fgsii2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

