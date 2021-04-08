Outlook on the Car Sharing Global Market to 2025 - by Car Type, Business Model, Application and Region

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Car Sharing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global car sharing market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Carsharing refers to a car rental service wherein individuals rent cars for a short time. It supports community transit, helps achieve environmental goals, decreases personal car ownership, reduces total distance traveled by the vehicle, improves urban land use and development, and provides affordable access to vehicles. At present, the rising need for cost-effective and convenient mobility services, in confluence with advancements in technology that facilitate simplified access to shared mobility platforms, is positively influencing the demand for carsharing.



There is a significant rise in the demand for carsharing services on account of the rising greenhouse emissions, growing environmental concerns and the increasing adoption of novel mobility solutions. As a result, governments of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives and conducting awareness campaigns to curb emissions and reduce the ownership of private vehicles. Consequently, carsharing services have emerged as an effective solution. Apart from this, the market growth can also be accredited to the expanding share of peer-to-peer (P2P) lending services, which allow private car owners to rent personal cars.

Furthermore, various organizations are relying on corporate carsharing as it enables employees to stay punctual, reduces fleet management costs of the company and eliminates the requirement for large parking spaces. However, due to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of several countries, the market has been adversely impacted. It is anticipated to witness growth once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global car sharing market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Autolib (Bollore), Cambio Mobilitatsservice GmbH & Co. KG, Car2Go Ltd., CarShare Australia Pty. Ltd., Cityhop Ltd., Communauto Inc., DriveNow GmbH & Co. KG (BMW AG), Ekar FZ LLC, Getaround Inc., HOURCAR, Locomute (Pty.) Ltd., Lyft Inc., Mobility Cooperative, Modo Co-operative, Turo Inc. (ICA) and Zipcar Inc. (Avis Budget Group).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global car sharing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global car sharing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the car type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the business model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global car sharing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.1 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Car Sharing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Car Type

6.1 Economy

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Executive

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Luxury

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Business Model

7.1 P2P

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Station Based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Free-Floating

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Business

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Private

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Autolib (Bollore)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Cambio Mobilitatsservice GmbH & Co. KG

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 Car2Go Ltd.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 CarShare Australia Pty. Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Cityhop Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Communauto Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 DriveNow GmbH & Co. KG (BMW AG)

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Ekar FZ LLC

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Getaround Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 HOURCAR

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Locomute (Pty.) Ltd.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Lyft Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Mobility Cooperative

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14 Modo Co-operative

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.15 Turo Inc. (ICA)

14.3.15.1 Company Overview

14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.16 Zipcar Inc. (Avis Budget Group)

14.3.16.1 Company Overview

14.3.16.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csv2oc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

