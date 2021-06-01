Outlook on the Cell-based Assays Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Occurrence of Chronic Diseases is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell-Based Assays Market Based on Product & Service, Application, End-User, and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cell-Based Assays Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 16.6% CAGR by 2026. A cell-based assay is an experiment that uses live cells. The basic methods include different assays that can be used in computing cell toxicity, growth, motility, and the production of a particular cellular product and cellular morphology. Cell-based assays offer the nearest depiction of the real-life model as it employs live cells in experimentation.

The factors accelerating the cell-based assays market are the increasing elderly population and the increasing occurrence of chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and epilepsy. Additionally, the significantly increasing drug discovery is anticipated to escalate the demand for cell-based assays since it is majorly used in examining the efficiency of drugs. Several companies are involved in the drug discovery, which requires cell-based assay for reviewing the new drugs, which are expected to boost the cell-based assays market in the prevailing years. Simultaneously, the restraining factors of the market include the high costs of the assays and lack of skilled labor in this field.



Cell-Based Assays Market based on Product & Service

Consumables

Reagents

Assay Kits

Probes & Labels

Microplates

Cell Lines

Instruments

Services

Cell-Based Assays Market based on Application

Drug Discovery

Basic Research

Other Applications

Cell-Based Assays Market based on End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Government Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Cell-Based Assays Market based on Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

The market is based on products & services, and this segment is further segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. The consumables segment is likely to hold the highest share in the market. The highest share is majorly ascribed to the increasing usage and requirement in the pre-requisite steps of cell-based assay methodologies

Based on the application of cell-based assays, the market is categorized into drug discovery, basic research, and other applications. The drug discovery segment is witnessing a significant growth rate in the market due to the increase in investments in research and developments for drug discovery by various biopharmaceutical companies and the development of drugs to treat multiple diseases.



Then further based on end-users, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Government Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment has acquired a significant share in the market growth. This is due to the increasing demand for new drugs to globally treat various diseases among the rising elderly population. Rising competition among the healthcare companies and increasing research and development activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the major factors boosting the segment growth.



In the regional market of cell-based assays, the North American region has occupied the market's substantial share. Factors including the presence of various numbers of pharmaceutical companies, drastically growing drug-based developments and research activities, and a rising number of well-established biotechnological laboratories are accelerating the region's market growth.



Cell-based assays occupy various advantages over conventional biochemical assays and animal models, and these advantages have majorly driven the rising demand for these assays in the present years. There is increasing usage of cell-based assays as the preferred tool for testing potential drug compounds and toxicity testing, increasing demand from the drug development companies. The cell-based assays demand will increase further due to increased allotment of resources to drug discovery by companies, the existence of many proteins of which functions are yet to be known, and the rising demand for biological drugs.



Prominent players of the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Cell Biolabs, Inc., General Electric Company, Merck KGaA, Perkinelmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, Cisbio Bioassays, and Discoverx Corporation.



The cell-based assays are having a prominent role in the present scenario of a rising number of diseases worldwide in the discovery and development of drugs since these cell-based assays provide enormous benefits in screening all types of compounds.

This research segments the cell-based assays market entirely and gives the nearest evaluations of the complete market size and the sub-segments among significant regions.

This report provides insightful analyses of the market and provides a comprehensive understanding of the cell-based assays market and its commercial landscape.

Provides information about the market strategies which the competitors and leading organizations are adopting.

This report provides the perception of the future outlook and prospects for cell-based assays market analysis and forecast.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Product & Service: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Consumables

5.2.1. Reagents

5.2.2. Assay Kits

5.2.3. Probes & Labels

5.2.4. Microplates

5.2.5. Cell Lines

5.3. Instruments

5.4. Services



6. Application: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Drug Discovery

6.3. Basic Research

6.4. Other Applications



7. End User: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.3. Academic & Government Institutes

7.4. Contract Research Organizations



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financial Overview

10.1.3. Product Offerings

10.1.4. Developments

10.1.5. Business Strategy

10.2. Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Financial Overview

10.2.3. Product Offerings

10.2.4. Developments

10.2.5. Business Strategy

10.3. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Financial Overview

10.3.3. Product Offerings

10.3.4. Developments

10.3.5. Business Strategy

10.4. Danaher Corporation

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financial Overview

10.4.3. Product Offerings

10.4.4. Developments

10.4.5. Business Strategy

10.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.5.1. Overview

10.5.2. Financial Overview

10.5.3. Product Offerings

10.5.4. Developments

10.5.5. Business Strategy

10.6. Lonza Group Ltd.

10.6.1. Overview

10.6.2. Financial Overview

10.6.3. Product Offerings

10.6.4. Developments

10.6.5. Business Strategy

10.7. Cell Biolabs, Inc.

10.7.1. Overview

10.7.2. Financial Overview

10.7.3. Product Offerings

10.7.4. Developments

10.7.5. Business Strategy

10.8. General Electric Company

10.8.1. Overview

10.8.2. Financial Overview

10.8.3. Product Offerings

10.8.4. Developments

10.8.5. Business Strategy

10.9. Merck KGaA

10.9.1. Overview

10.9.2. Financial Overview

10.9.3. Product Offerings

10.9.4. Developments

10.9.5. Business Strategy

10.10. Perkinelmer, Inc.

10.10.1. Overview

10.10.2. Financial Overview

10.10.3. Product Offerings

10.10.4. Developments

10.10.5. Business Strategy



11. Companies to Watch

11.1. Promega Corporation

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Products & Services

11.1.3. Business Strategy

11.2. Cisbio Bioassays

11.2.1. Overview

11.2.2. Products & Services

11.2.3. Business Strategy

11.3. Discoverx Corporation

11.3.1. Overview

11.3.2. Products & Services

11.3.3. Business Strategy



12. Analyst Opinion



13. Annexure



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8r9g9s?



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

