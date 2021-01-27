Outlook on the Cloud Professional Services Global Market to 2025 - by Service, Organization Size, Deployment Model, End-use Industry & Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Professional Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud professional services market grew at a CAGR of around 20% during 2014-2019. Cloud professional services provide targeted guidance and technical expertise to help organizations manage their cloud-based infrastructure flexibly and cost-effectively. These services are delivered through various tools, practices and frameworks, which assist enterprises in simplifying and focusing on their everyday business activities and improving productivity. Nowadays, service providers are offering automated cloud environment solutions to speed up the product development cycle, minimize overall operating costs and prevent human errors in manufacturing facilities.



The rising focus on digitizing business processes is encouraging the utilization of cloud computing across various industry verticals to improve business agility and protect sensitive data and workloads. This represents one of the key factors spurring the global cloud professional services market growth. The widespread adoption of robotics on account of the emerging automation trends in manufacturing processes is further positively influencing the demand for cloud professional services to deploy robotic applications on the cloud.



Apart from this, service providers are integrating cloud platforms with analytics tools, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and development and operations (DevOps) to run a hybrid cloud environment. This, along with the rising emphasis on creating an agile information technology (IT) environment to stay competitive in changing market conditions, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of remote working models due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is escalating the demand for cloud computing solutions to maintain business continuity. This, in turn, is anticipated to stimulate the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global cloud professional services market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accenture PLC, Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.), Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Infosys Limited, Microsoft Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone), Oracle Corporation and SAP SE.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cloud professional services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cloud professional services market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cloud professional services market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cloud Professional Services Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Service

6.1 Platform as a Service (Paas)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software as a Service (SaaS)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Organization Size

7.1 Small Enterprises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Medium Enterprises

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Large Enterprises

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

8.1 Public Cloud

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Private Cloud

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Hybrid Cloud

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 BFSI

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Government

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Education

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 IT and Telecom

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Energy and Utilities

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Manufacturing

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Accenture PLC

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Atos SE

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Capgemini SE

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Fujitsu Limited

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 HCL Technologies Limited

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Infosys Limited

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Microsoft Corporation

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 NTT DATA Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone)

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.13 Oracle Corporation

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.14 SAP SE

15.3.14.1 Company Overview

15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.14.3 Financials

15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rlrxut

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

