Outlook on the Connector Global Market to 2024 - Featuring TE Connectivity, Amphenol & Molex Incorporated Among Others

The technologies in connector have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional LSA (DIN) connectors to advanced fiber optic connectors. The rising wave of new technologies, such as fiber optic and RF (Radio Frequency) coax connectors are creating significant potential for connectors in automotive and datacom applications, and driving the demand for connectors.



In connector market, various technologies such as PCB (Printed Circuit Board) connector, fiber optic connector, rectangular I/O, and RF (Radio Frequency) coax, application specific connectors, circular connectors, and IC sockets are used in the various applications. Growing 3C applications (Computers, Communications, and Consumer Electronics), increasing miniaturization of electronic devices, and growing demand for products with advanced features, convenience, and connectivity are creating new opportunities for various connector technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the connector market.



The study include technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global connector technology by application, technology, and region.

This report answers the following 9 key questions:



What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the connector market? Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in connector market? What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in connector market? What are the latest developments in connector technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market? Who are the major players in this connector market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are strategic growth opportunities in this connector technology space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Connector Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Connector Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecast (2019-2024) by Application Segments



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Connector Market by Region

5.2. North American Connector Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Connector Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Connector Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Connector Technology Market

5.3. European Connector Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Connector Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Connector Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Connector Technology Market

5.4. APAC Connector Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Connector System Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Connector System Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Connector System Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Connector Technology Market

5.5. ROW Connector Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Connector Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Connector Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Connector Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Connector Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Connector Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Connector Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Connector Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. TE Connectivity Ltd.

9.2. Amphenol Corporation

9.3. Molex Incorporated

9.4. Hon Hai Precision

9.5. Delphi Connection



