Outlook on the Connector Global Market to 2030 - Featuring 3M, ABB, Amphenol and Aptiv Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connector Market by Product, End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global connector market was valued at $62,270.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $114,732.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2030.

An electrical connector is an electromechanical gadget used for joining circuits. It consists of jacks (female end) and plugs (male end). The established connection may be permanent joint between devices or act as temporary for portable gears. An adapter can be used to efficiently bring together different connectors.

These connectors significantly reduce the effort, time, and manpower needed for assembling, manufacturing, and installing devices, their components as well as wiring. It is extensively used on circuits for computers, communications, consumer electronics, and industrial machinery.

Also, it joins two lengths of flexible copper cable or wire, or connects a cable or wire to an electrical terminal. However, in computing, a connector is generally known as a physical interface (physical layer of OSI model in networking).



The global connector market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization along with increase in demand for consumer electronic devices, high usage of automation technology across various sectors including industrial, defense, and automotive segment drive the growth of the connector market.

In addition, the automotive segment is fueled by adoption of advanced safety features, increase in number of electronic components in vehicles, and rise in the number of autonomous vehicles globally.

However, volatility in the raw material prices such as copper, is a major restraint to the global connector market industry. In addition, surge in demand from telecom and automotive sector owing to emerging 5G, and IoT technology, is expected to create opportunities for the connector market industry. Also, Asia-Pacific region is expected to develop at the highest rate in the region during the forecast period, which create several opportunities for the key manufacturer of the market.



The global connector market is segmented into product type, end user, and region. By product type, the market is divided into PCB Connectors, I/O connectors, circular connectors, fiber optic connectors, RF coaxial connectors, and others. By end user, the market is segregated into consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, energy & power, aerospace & defense, and others.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global connector market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall connector market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current connector market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the connector market share of key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: CONNECTOR MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 PCB Connectors

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 I/O Connectors

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Circular Connectors

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Fiber Optic Connectors

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 RF Coaxial Connectors

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: CONNECTOR MARKET, BY END USER

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Consumer Electronics

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Telecom

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Automotive

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Energy and Power

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Aerospace and Defense

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country

5.7 Others

5.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: CONNECTOR MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 3M

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 ABB Ltd.

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 AMETEK

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 Amphenol Corporation

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 Aptiv PLC

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd.

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 Nexans

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 Prysmian S.P.A.

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 TE Connectivity Ltd.

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments



