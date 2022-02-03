Outlook on the Container Security Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Alert Logic, Aqua Security and Capsule8 Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Container Security Market by Product, Component, Organizational Size, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global container security market size was valued at $571.47 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030.



Container security is an enhanced process designed to implement security tools and policies to ensure the safety and security of container applications. It includes infrastructure protection, software supply chain protection, runtime protection, and everything in between.



Increase in adoption of cloud-based containers in prime industries coupled with rise in vulnerability and cybersecurity to promote container security platforms drive the growth of the global market. However, lack of awareness about container technologies and security and limited security budget among SMEs are anticipated to restrain the market growth. Conversely, presence of a large number of open-source venders offering container platform paired with surge in popularity of microservices and digital transformation are expected to drive the need for the container security, which, in turn, is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.



The container security market is segmented into component, product, organizational size, and application. Depending on component, the market is segregated into container security platform and services. On the basis of product, the market is fragmented into cloud and on-premises. By organizational size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprise and large enterprises. By application, it is categorized into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, government, retail & consumer goods, healthcare & life science, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the market Alert Logic, Aqua Security, Capsule8, Cloud Passage, Nev Vector, Qualys, Trend Micro, Twist lock, StackRox, and Sysdig.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



CHAPTER 2: Executive summary



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3. Patent analysis

3.3.1. container security market patent analysis, by region (2012-2020)

3.3.2. container security market patent analysis, by applicant

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Surge in popularity of microservices and digital transformation

3.4.1.2. Presence of a large number of open-source venders offering container platform

3.4.1.3. Rise in vulnerability and cybersecurity to promote container security platforms

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Lack of awareness about container technologies and security

3.4.2.2. Limited security budget among small & medium Enterprises

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Surge in adoption of cloud-based containers in prime industries

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5.1. Impact on market size

3.5.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.5.3. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.5.3.1. Limited investments for R&D

3.5.3.2. Focus on next-generation products



CHAPTER 4: container security market, by deployment mode

4.1. Overview

4.2. Cloud

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. On-premises

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: container security market, by component

5.1. Overview

5.2. Container Security platform

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: container security market, by enterprise size

6.1. Overview

6.2. Small & Medium Enterprises

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Large Enterprises

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: container security market, by end user

7.1. Overview

7.2. BFSI

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Retail & Consumer Goods

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Healthcare & Life Science

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Manufacturing

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis, by country

7.6. IT & Telecommunication

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis, by country

7.7. Government & Public Sector

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3. Market analysis, by country

7.8. Others

7.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.8.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: container security market, by Region

CHAPTER 9: Competitive landscape

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Market players positioning, 2020

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year

9.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development

9.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company

9.3. Product mapping of top 10 players

9.4. Competitive dashboard

9.5. Competitive heatmap



CHAPTER 10: company profile

10.1. Alert Logic

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Operating business segments

10.1.5. Product portfolio

10.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. Aqua Security

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Operating business segments

10.2.5. Product portfolio

10.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.3. Capsule8

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Operating business segments

10.3.5. Product portfolio

10.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. CloudPassage

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Operating business segments

10.4.5. Product portfolio

10.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.5. NeuVector

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Operating business segments

10.5.5. Product portfolio

10.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. Qualys

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Operating business segments

10.6.5. Product portfolio

10.6.6. R&D expenditure

10.6.7. Business performance

10.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. StackRox

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key executives

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Operating business segments

10.7.5. Product portfolio

10.7.6. R&D expenditure

10.7.7. Business performance

10.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. Sysdig

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Operating business segments

10.8.5. Product portfolio

10.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. Trend Micro

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Operating business segments

10.9.5. Product portfolio

10.9.6. Business performance

10.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.10. Twist lock (Palo Alto network)

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Operating business segments

10.10.5. Product portfolio

10.10.6. R&D expenditure

10.10.7. Business performance

10.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

