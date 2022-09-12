Outlook on the Costume Jewelry Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Gender, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Costume Jewelry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global costume jewelry market reached a value of US$ 30.78 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 47.13 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.36% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Costume jewelry refers to fashion accessories or decorative items generally manufactured using inexpensive materials, such as beads, non-precious metals, synthetic stones, ivory, plastic, terracotta, and glass. It can also be made from pearls and semi-precious metals such as silver, aluminum, and brass.

Costume jewelry is widely available in impressive designs and is worn for personal adornment or to complement current fashions, specific outfits, or garments. Apart from this, it helps the wearer add aesthetics, enhance beauty, and provide versatility cost-effectively. Earrings, anklets, finger and nose rings, bangles and necklaces are some of the common types of costume jewelry.

The evolving fashion trends owing to inflating income levels and increasing consciousness regarding personal appearances are creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, the rising working populace has facilitated the demand for affordable pieces of adornments, such as costume jewelry, which is further propelling the market growth.

Additionally, manufacturers are experimenting with different semi-precious stones, beads, and metals to provide numerous varieties of costume jewelry that cater to diverse fashion needs at cost-effective rates. This, in turn, is favoring the market growth. Apart from this, various product innovations, such as the introduction of customized costume jewelry that can be engraved with specific quotes, names, designs, and colors to create uniqueness and add emotional connection, are providing a considerable boost to the market growth.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of aggressive promotional activities, including celebrity endorsements and various discount offers, is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing purchasing power of the masses, the rising penetration of the internet, easy product availability across e-commerce platforms, innovations in jewelry packaging styles, and the increasing demand for men's costume jewelry, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co), Buckley London, Chanel, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, David Yurman Enterprises LLC, Gianni Versace S.r.l. (Capri Holdings Limited), Giorgio Armani S.p.A., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, H.Stern Jewelers, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Pandora A/S, Prada S.p.A., Stuller Inc. and Yanbal.

