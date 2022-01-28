Outlook on the Culinary Tourism Global Market to 2027 - by Activity Type, Tour Type, Age Group, Mode of Booking and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Culinary Tourism Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global culinary tourism market reached a value of US$ 696.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,796.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.4% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Culinary tourism, or food tourism, is a form of travel that involves visiting novel or tourist locations to explore the local culture through food and authentic dishes. It involves various activities, such as culinary trails, cooking classes, food festivals, guided food trips and farm weekends. Culinary tourism emphasizes on providing an enhanced experience of dining and tasting novel foods, along with undertaking educational initiatives to enhance knowledge regarding the local cuisines. It also aids in increasing the demand for regional food and beverages, creating social and cultural awareness and intensifying the connection between people and food, thereby generating fond memories for the tourists



Significant growth in the tourism and hospitality industries across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the proliferation of various social media platforms is providing a thrust to the market growth. Food and travel bloggers are increasingly participating in culinary tourism activities for unique experiences and creating more awareness among the masses regarding local cuisines. Consumers prefer private, serene, and exotic locations with a prevalent food culture to get away from their hectic schedules and busy lifestyles and gain authentic experiences. In line with this, the availability of convenient and budget-friendly travelling and accommodation facilities is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Various technological advancements, such as the utilization of smartphone applications, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and big data solutions to monitor the preferences of the consumers and generate customized itineraries, are also favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of beneficial government policies promoting culinary tourism, along with rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A., Butterfield and Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys LLC, G Adventures, Gourmet On Tour Ltd., Greaves Travel L.L.C., International Culinary Tours, ITC Travel Group Limited, The Ftc4Lobe Group, Topdeck Travel Limited and Tourradar



