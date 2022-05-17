Outlook on the Data Bus Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Astronics, Collins Aerospace and Nexans Among Others

DUBLIN, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Bus Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Protocol and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is projected to reach US$ 25,258.0 million by 2028 from US$ 18,488.9 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Automotive is one of the major industries in North America. The US is the second-largest automotive market globally, which is a major factor contributing to the databus market growth. Companies such as Ford, General Motors, Chevrolet, Dodge, VW, Toyota, Tesla, Honda, Hyundai, and Renault have numerous manufacturing facilities in the region. In December 2021, the government of the US announced its goal to phase out gas-powered vehicles by 2035. In November 2021, it announced the allocation of US$ 7.5 billion for boosting electric vehicles (EV) charging infrastructure.

Thus, with the growing adoption of EVs, automotive manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing the development of their EV platforms, which is driving the databus market. Further, the presence of shipbuilding giants such as General Dynamics Corporation; Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.; Brunswick Corporation; Northrop Grumman; Arcosa, Inc.; Oceaneering International Inc; Brp US Inc.; and National Steel & Shipbuilding Company is contributing to the data market growth in the region. Meanwhile, North America has the largest aviation industry, characterized by the presence of various military and commercial aircraft manufacturers and MRO service providers, which is among other factors driving the databus market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Databus Market

With the COVID-19 outbreak, commercial and military aviation production and sales came to a sudden halt in most of Europe. The collapse of the demand side severely impacted the EU aerospace sector, thereby putting the economies in deep crisis and reducing international trade, negatively affecting the databus market. The air transport sector plays an important role in economic growth and employment in many European countries, which were strongly impacted by supply chain disruptions and technological challenges.

The European electronics manufacturers, including databus market players, observed tough times to supply their products adequately to respective customers. This was majorly due to the significant disruption in the raw material supply chain business. The electronic component manufacturers are witnessing two or more weeks of delay in receiving raw materials, which is pressuring the manufacturers to slow down the production pace, showcasing the decline in revenue generation.



Key Findings of Study:

The databus market in Asia Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is characterized by the presence of developed nations, including Japan and Australia, along with emerging countries, such as China, India, Vietnam, and Malaysia. The rise in GDP, increase in foreign direct investment & foreign institutional investment, large-scale industrialization, and rise in the standard of living propel the growth of the databus market in this region. The databus market in the Middle East & Africa is segmented into the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA. A few of the countries in the Middle East are highly advanced economies, while the African countries are still in developing phases.



The databus market in South America is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM. South America is currently facing economic and political instability, which is hampering the region's economic growth. The region has the presence of prominent automakers - including General Motors, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Ford, Toyota, Peugeot, and Renault - which are contributing to the growth of the databus market in South America.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global databus market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global databus market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Data Bus Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Data Bus Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Ongoing Modernization in Military Aviation

5.1.2 Electrification in Automotive Sector

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Problems Pertaining to Serial Data bus

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Demand for New Aircraft in Asia-Pacific Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 High Performance Data Buses

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Data Bus Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Data Bus Market Overview

6.2 Global Data Bus Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Data Bus Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Data Bus Market, By Component (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Hardware: Data Bus Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.2.1 Cables and Connectors

7.3.2.2 Overview

7.3.3 Cables and Connectors: Data Bus Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.3.1 Assemblies/Terminators

7.3.3.2 Overview

7.3.4 Assemblies/Terminators: Data Bus Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.4.1 Data Bus Couplers

7.3.4.2 Overview

7.3.5 Data Bus Couplers: Data Bus Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.5.1 Interface Cards/Boards

7.3.5.2 Overview

7.3.6 Interface Cards/Boards: Data Bus Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.6.1 Others

7.3.6.2 Overview

7.3.7 Others: Data Bus Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Software

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Software: Data Bus Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Data Bus Market Analysis - By Protocol

8.1 Overview

8.2 Data Bus Market, By Protocol (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Arinc 429/629

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Arinc 429/629: Data Bus Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Mil-Std

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Mil-Std 1553: Data Bus Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: Data Bus Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Data Bus Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Data Bus Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Automotive: Data Bus Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Marine

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Marine: Data Bus Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Commercial Aviation

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Commercial Aviation: Data Bus Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Military Aviation

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Military Aviation: Data Bus Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Data Bus Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Data Bus Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.3 APAC: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.4 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.5 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Astronics Corporation

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Collins Aerospace

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Fujikura Ltd.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 HUBER+SUHNER

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Nexans

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 TE Connectivity Corporation

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Amphenol Ltd.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Data Device Corporation

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Data Bus Products Corp.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 OCC

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdveo5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets