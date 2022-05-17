Outlook on the Data Bus Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Astronics, Collins Aerospace and Nexans Among Others

May 17, 2022, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Bus Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Protocol and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the market is projected to reach US$ 25,258.0 million by 2028 from US$ 18,488.9 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.
Automotive is one of the major industries in North America. The US is the second-largest automotive market globally, which is a major factor contributing to the databus market growth. Companies such as Ford, General Motors, Chevrolet, Dodge, VW, Toyota, Tesla, Honda, Hyundai, and Renault have numerous manufacturing facilities in the region. In December 2021, the government of the US announced its goal to phase out gas-powered vehicles by 2035. In November 2021, it announced the allocation of US$ 7.5 billion for boosting electric vehicles (EV) charging infrastructure.
Thus, with the growing adoption of EVs, automotive manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing the development of their EV platforms, which is driving the databus market. Further, the presence of shipbuilding giants such as General Dynamics Corporation; Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.; Brunswick Corporation; Northrop Grumman; Arcosa, Inc.; Oceaneering International Inc; Brp US Inc.; and National Steel & Shipbuilding Company is contributing to the data market growth in the region. Meanwhile, North America has the largest aviation industry, characterized by the presence of various military and commercial aircraft manufacturers and MRO service providers, which is among other factors driving the databus market.
Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Databus Market
With the COVID-19 outbreak, commercial and military aviation production and sales came to a sudden halt in most of Europe. The collapse of the demand side severely impacted the EU aerospace sector, thereby putting the economies in deep crisis and reducing international trade, negatively affecting the databus market. The air transport sector plays an important role in economic growth and employment in many European countries, which were strongly impacted by supply chain disruptions and technological challenges.
The European electronics manufacturers, including databus market players, observed tough times to supply their products adequately to respective customers. This was majorly due to the significant disruption in the raw material supply chain business. The electronic component manufacturers are witnessing two or more weeks of delay in receiving raw materials, which is pressuring the manufacturers to slow down the production pace, showcasing the decline in revenue generation.
Key Findings of Study:
The databus market in Asia Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is characterized by the presence of developed nations, including Japan and Australia, along with emerging countries, such as China, India, Vietnam, and Malaysia. The rise in GDP, increase in foreign direct investment & foreign institutional investment, large-scale industrialization, and rise in the standard of living propel the growth of the databus market in this region. The databus market in the Middle East & Africa is segmented into the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA. A few of the countries in the Middle East are highly advanced economies, while the African countries are still in developing phases.
The databus market in South America is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM. South America is currently facing economic and political instability, which is hampering the region's economic growth. The region has the presence of prominent automakers - including General Motors, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Ford, Toyota, Peugeot, and Renault - which are contributing to the growth of the databus market in South America.
