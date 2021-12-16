Outlook on the Data Center Moroccan Market to 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Morocco Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Morocco Data Center Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Market Report



Morocco data center market size will witness investments of USD 328 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.33% during 2021-2026



Morocco data center market is among the rapidly growing markets in Africa. The country is one of the most prominent Fintech hubs in the Africa region and has witnessed significant growth in terms of digital transformation. Morocco also ranks higher than other African countries such as Kenya, South Africa, and Namibia in the "Ease of Doing Business Index" by the World Bank. The data center market includes more than five unique third-party data center service providers operating about 9 facilities



Market Outlook

The rising number of consumers and growth in internet usage have led to an increase in Morocco's data traffic. The country is also witnessing the deployment of technologies such as cloud, IoT, and big data.

COVID19 had been a significant growth enabler for Morocco's cloud market, with many enterprises migrating their workloads to the cloud.

Increased connectivity through submarine cable deployments will further boost data center growth in the country. As of now, Morocco has around five submarine cables either already deployed or under development.

In February 2021, Moov Africa announced its plans to deploy a new submarine cable system with a length of more than 8,000 km to boost connectivity and connect Morocco with Togo, Gabon, Benin, and Cote d'Ivoire.

Key Highlights

Morocco promotes foreign investments and provides support for investments with its macro-economic policies and other incentives for investors.

Casablanca is the primary data center hub in Morocco, housing most of the data centers in Morocco.

The location of Morocco is beneficial for the generation of renewable energy via solar power, which the country expects to harness in the coming years.

is beneficial for the generation of renewable energy via solar power, which the country expects to harness in the coming years. In 2020, N+ONE Datacenters was one of the major investors in the Morocco data center market. Other revenue contributors to the market include inwi, Maroc Telecom, and Etix Everywhere.

Vendor Landscape

In August 2019 , Maroc Telecom announced a deal with the government to invest more than USD 1 billion to develop and improve the telecom infrastructure over the next three years.

Some major data center investors in the country include Orange, N+ONE Datacenters, inwi, and Medasys, which provide colocation and cloud-based services across the country.

In February 2021 , Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Rabat (UM6P) opened its new data center to host one of the most powerful supercomputers in Africa , Toubkal.

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv Group.

Data Center Investors

Africa Data Centres

inwi

N+ONE Datacenters

Orange Business Services

