Outlook on the Data Center Networking Global Market to 2027 - Growth in Adoption of High-Capacity Switches is Driving the Industry

DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Networking Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rapid growth through the establishment of 5+ cloud regions by global operators year over year is boosting the spending on high capacity and highly secure network infrastructure solutions.
The adoption of SDN (Software Defined Networking) has gained significant traction in the past two years and will increase among data center operators and telecommunication service providers across developing markets in APAC and Europe. We believe that the spending on SDN will intensify with 5G deployments and edge facilities growing at a staggering CAGR of over 20% during 2022-2027.
Key Highlights
- Increasing network traffic is driving innovations in the data center network space. Hyperscale data center operator Facebook is innovating its data center infrastructure through OCP on a yearly basis. Facebook introduced Wedge 400 and Wedge 400G Top of the Rack switches in November 2021. Broadcom, and Cisco ASICs power these switches.
- Cloud and content service providers will expand their network spending from core to edge data centers. In developing countries, on-premise migration to colocation facilities will reduce the spending on 1/10GbE switches and will lead to a strong growth of 25/100GbE switches across modern data center environments.
- The growing adoption of cloud platforms for data storage across the globe will further fuel the adoption of network infrastructure in this sector, with the cloud sector being the dominant industry.
- Growing penetration of technological innovation is growing the need for deployment of converged and hyperconverged network infrastructure in the market that is also helping data center operators in saving data center space and capital expenditure.
Market Segmentation
- Over $110 billion will be spent on procuring data center network infrastructure products by cloud, social media, and content service providers worldwide from 2022-to 2027.
- The growing need for data security and low latency services are fueling the demand of advance network infrastructure solutions across industries such as BFSI, government, telecom, and others.
- The deployment of network infrastructure among on-premise data center facilities is still identified worldwide among industry verticals such as government and BFSI sectors contributing a sizable share to the growth of the market.
- In terms of Ethernet switches, 25GbE and 100GbE network ports witnessed strong growth in 2021. As innovations in the use of 200/400GbE switch ports continue, vendors in the market are working towards optimizing the network architecture with 800GbE switches.
Software-Defined Networking (SDN) is in an Unstoppable Growth Trajectory
- Technological advancements have led to the installation of high-end networking solutions for supporting high bandwidth data traffic, and the need for virtualization of networking infrastructure has led to the adoption of Software Defined Networking (SDN).
- SDN helps the user to manage cloud-based data traffic, management of advanced technologies, agility in the data traffic, and other benefits.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Network Topology in Data Center
7.2 Data Center Network Market Overview
7.3 Types of Interconnection
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Adoption of Ai & Ml
8.2 Growing Ocp Infrastructure Penetration
8.3 Adoption of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growth in Software-Defined Networking Adoption
9.2 Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Services
9.3 Growing Data Center Investments
9.4 Growing Adoption of Big Data & IoT Solutions
9.5 Growth in Adoption of High-Capacity Switches
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Supply Chain Disruptions in the Market
10.2 Network Security Challenges in Data Centers
10.3 Lack of Skilled Data Center Professionals
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Industry
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Bfsi Sector
12.3 Government Sector
12.4 Cloud Sector
12.5 It & Telecom Sector
12.6 Other Industry Sectors
13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Ethernet Switches
13.3 Storage Networking
13.4 Routers
13.5 Other Network Infrastructure
14 Geography
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15 North America
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3 US
15.4 Canada
16 Latin America
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Brazil
16.4 Other Latin American Countries
17 Western Europe
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 UK
17.4 Germany
17.5 France
17.6 Netherlands
17.7 Ireland
17.8 Other Western European Countries
18 Nordics
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Sweden
18.4 Other Nordic Countries
19 Central & Eastern Europe
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Russia
19.4 Other Central & Eastern European Countries
20. Middle East
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Uae
20.4 Saudi Arabia
20.5 Other Middle Eastern Countries
20.6 Africa
20.7 South Africa
20.8 Other African Countries
21. Apac
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
21.3 China & Hong Kong
21.4 Australia & New Zealand
21.5 Japan
21.6 India
21.7 Rest of Apac
22. Southeast Asia
22.1 Market Overview
22.2 Market Size & Forecast
22.3 Singapore
22.4 Other Southeast Asian Countries
23. Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
24. Network Infrastructure Vendors
24.1 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
24.2 Arista Networks
24.3 Black Box (Agc Networks)
24.4 Broadcom
24.5 Cisco Systems
24.6 Dell Technologies
24.7 Digisol Systems
24.8 D-Link
24.9 Enterprise Engineering Solutions (Ees)
24.10 Extreme Networks
24.11 Fujitsu
24.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe)
24.13 Huawei
24.14 Intel
24.15 Inventec
24.16 Juniper Networks
24.17 Lenovo
24.18 Marvell Technology
24.19 Mitac Computing Technology
24.20 Oracle
24.21 Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
24.22 Ruijie Networks
24.23 Tripp Lite (Eaton)
24.24 Super Micro Computer
24.25 Zte
25. Report Summary
26. Quantitative Summary
27. Appendix
