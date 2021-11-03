Outlook on the Decanter Global Market to 2030 - Spirit Tourism to Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Decanter Market by Material, End User, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Decanters are containers that are used for aerating, storing, and serving alcohol. These containers are named after the process of decantation, which means separating the liquid in a bottle from the sediment that has collected in the bottom of the bottle. This process is essential for wine, as there is a lot of sediment left at the bottom of the wine bottle. Wine decanters are thin and elegantly shaped to aerate the wine that is poured into it. Spirit decanters have a broad, heavy, thick bottom, and have stopper to make the bottle airtight. Decanters are widely used in homes as well as bars, pubs, and restaurants to display the alcohol aesthetically and as a symbol of status. Decanters are generally made from glass or crystal, with crystal being a clearer type of glass. Plastic decanters are being used as a cost-effective and durable alternative to glass decanters, and are slowly gaining traction in the market.

Plastic decanters are more durable as compared to glass decanters. They are made of food safe plastic and are cost-effective as compared to most glass or crystal decanters available in the market. They are made to look similar to glass decanters to provide the same sense of grandeur and sophistication to make adoption easier for the users. Some plastic decanters come with attachments that aids in aeration of wine much easier, quickly, and effectively. Furthermore, plastic decanters are unable and light weight, which further adds advantages for its adoption. These qualities of plastic decanters are resulting in increased popularity among end users especially from the residential segment. Thus, myriad of advantages of plastic decanter to provide growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

According to the WHO Global status report on alcohol and health 2018, out of all alcohol-related deaths, around one-third were the result of injuries, such as self-harm, car accidents, and violence; around one-fifth were attributed to digestive disorders; another one-fifth were due to cardiovascular diseases; and the rest was caused by mental disorders, cancer, infectious diseases, and other health conditions. The report also estimates that around 46 million women and 237 million men suffer from alcohol-use disorders globally, with high number in developed regions, especially Europe and North America. Furthermore, growing health consciousness along with myriad of health-related diseases and easy availability of substitute products & non-alcoholic beverages challenge the market expansion of alcoholic beverages. Therefore, with the growing cases of deaths, accidents, and diseases, the consumption of alcohol may drop which might negatively impact the decanter market in the upcoming years

The global decanter market is segmented on the basis of material, end user, sales channel, and region. Based on material, the global market is bifurcated into glass and plastic. By end user, it is segmented into commercial and residential. Based on sales channel, it is studied across offline channels and online channels. The global decanter market is also studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A competition landscape is a comparative analysis among various players operating in the decanter market. The analysis is based on product offerings, revenue, and latest developments The key players analyzed in the report are Bormioli Luigi S.p.A., Fiskars Group, Godinger, Lenox, Ngwenya Glass, Prestige Decanters, Riedel, Royal Selangor, Saver Glass, and Tossware. Other prominent players analyzed in the report are N R S Glass Suppliers, Ravenscroft Crystal, Quality Products of India (QPI), Sempli, Zwiesel, Waterford Crystal, and Tilted Earth Festival.

