Outlook on the Disposable Lead Wires Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Schiller, OSI Systems and Conmed Among Others

DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Lead Wires Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (TPE, TPU, Silicone, PVC), by Machine Type (3 Lead, 5 Lead, 12 Lead, 6 Lead), by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disposable lead wires market size is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6%. Rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is the key driving factor for the market growth.

The reusable lead wires are the major cause of hospital-acquired bloodstream infections. The use of disposable lead wires eliminates the risk of cross-contamination. In addition, it reduces the cost associated with HAIs. The aforementioned benefits are presumed to boost the usage rates over the forecast period.



As per the data published by the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, Madison, more than 77% of cases of contamination with Multidrug-Resistant Bacterial Pathogens (MRSA, Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE) were connected with the use of reusable ECG lead wires in hospitalized patients.



According to World Health Organization (WHO), 7 out of every 100 hospitalized patients will develop hospital-acquired infections in developed countries, whereas, the number will increase to 10 in developing countries due to poor healthcare infrastructure. The rate of ICU-acquired infections is at least 2-3 times higher in developing countries. Hence, significant demand for these products prevails due to such factors.



Moreover, the rising number of government initiatives to promote the incorporation of patient safety procedures in hospital settings is presumed to drive the overall market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, an introduction of technologically advanced disposable LWs is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, advanced disposable ECG-LWs with patented push-button design have superior capabilities in reducing alarms that are created by a failure of leads and the absence of telemetry. These above-mentioned factors are anticipated to fuel the market growth.



Disposable Lead Wires Market Report Highlights

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising adoption to reduce infection rates in healthcare facilities.

The advantages of TPE over other materials like PVC and rubber latex such as providing better flexibility, ease of processing enabling high performance in a variety of applications.

The demand for the 5-lead machine type is expected to increase in coming years owing to the surge in demand for cost-effective equipment in critical care settings.

Ambulatory care centers are presumed to witness exponential growth throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising significance of disposable LWs inpatient monitoring.

accounted for the largest share in the market for disposable lead wires, owing to the rising mortality rates pertaining to heart diseases. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth as a result of unmet patient needs, rising healthcare expenditure, and the establishment of major global players is expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

is anticipated to witness lucrative growth as a result of unmet patient needs, rising healthcare expenditure, and the establishment of major global players is expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. The key players are involved in strategic alliances to sustain the competition, such as mergers & acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Disposable Lead Wires Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation& Scope

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Increasing incidence of hospital acquired infections

3.1.1.2 Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

3.1.1.3 Technological advancement

3.1.1.4 Increasing demand for disposable devices

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 Lack of reimbursement policies

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Disposable Lead Wires- PESTLE Analysis

3.4 Industry Analysis-Porter's



Chapter 4 Disposable Lead Wires: Materials Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Disposable Lead Wires Market: Materials Movement Analysis

4.2 Thermoplastic elastomer (TPE)

4.2.1 TPE market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.3 Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU)

4.3.1 TPU market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Others market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Disposable Lead Wires: Machine Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Disposable Lead Wires Market: Machine Type Movement Analysis

5.2 3 Lead

5.2.1 3 lead market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.3 5Lead

5.3.1 5 lead market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.4 Others

5.4.1 Others market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Disposable Lead Wires: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Disposable Lead Wires Market: End-use Movement Analysis

6.2 Hospitals

6.2.1 Hospitals market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3 Clinics

6.3.1 Clinics market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.4 Long term Facilities

6.4.1 Long term facilities market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.5 Ambulatory and Home Care

6.5.1 Ambulatory and home care market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Disposable Lead Wires: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Materials, Machine Type, and End-use



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 3M Company

8.1.1.1 Company overview

8.1.1.2 Financial performance

8.1.1.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.2 BD and Company

8.1.2.1 Company overview

8.1.2.2 Financial performance

8.1.2.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.3 Mindray Medical International Limited

8.1.3.1 Company Overview

8.1.3.2 Financial Performance

8.1.3.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.4 Carlisle Medical Technologies

8.1.4.1 Company overview

8.1.4.2 Financial performance

8.1.4.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.5 Schiller AG

8.1.5.1 Company overview

8.1.5.2 Financial performance

8.1.5.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.6 OSI Systems, Inc.

8.1.6.1 Company overview

8.1.6.2 Financial performance

8.1.6.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.7 Conmed Corporation

8.1.7.1 Company overview

8.1.7.2 Financial performance

8.1.7.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.8 Welch Allyn, Inc

8.1.8.1 Company overview

8.1.8.2 Financial performance

8.1.8.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.8.4 Strategic initiatives

8.1.9 Curbell Medical Products, Inc

8.1.9.1 Company overview

8.1.9.2 Financial performance

8.1.9.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.10 Cardinal Health

8.1.10.1 Company overview

8.1.10.2 Financial performance

8.1.10.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.10.4 Strategic initiatives



