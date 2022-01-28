Outlook on the Drug-Eluting Stents Global Market to 2027 - by Coating, Drug, Stent Platform, Generation, Application, End-user and Region

Jan 28, 2022, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug-Eluting Stents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global drug-eluting stents market reached a value of US$ 7.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
A drug-eluting stent (DES) is a coronary device that is used for the slow release of drugs in peripheral or coronary arteries to block cell proliferation and promote a healthy flow of blood. It consists of a metallic stent, polymer coating and anti-restenosis drug. The stent is coated with medications that assist the arteries to remain smooth and ensure adequate blood flow. DES is widely used to treat blockages in heart arteries, prevent plaque buildup, blood clots and reduce repeated revascularization. The stent is minimally invasive (MI) and offers lower restenosis rates, enhanced vessel healing and reduced need for prolonged dual antiplatelet therapy
The rising geriatric population prone to chronic medical ailments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. DES is widely utilized in patients with a high risk of developing arterial disorders as the stents aid in reducing the need for invasive procedures, such as coronary artery bypass surgeries. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases due to the unhealthy dietary patterns, lack of physical activity and sedentary lifestyles of the masses is favoring the market growth.
Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the launch of bioresorbable stents, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These stents are easily dissolvable in the body and reduce the risk of developing stent thrombosis. In line with this, the widespread adoption of stents with polymer-free coatings is positively impacting the market growth. These stents exhibit a higher drug loading capacity and quicker drug-eluting rate. Other factors, including the rising incidence of abnormal heart rhythms, heart failure and heart attack disease, along with the increasing demand for MI techniques among the masses, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International Group Ltd., Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Medical LLC (Cook Group Incorporated), Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Medtronic plc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. and Terumo Corporation
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global drug-eluting stents market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global drug-eluting stents market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the coating?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the drug?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the stent platform?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the generation?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global drug-eluting stents market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
