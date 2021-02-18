Outlook on the Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market is expected to grow from $2267.94 billion in 2020 to $2641.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4333.82 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.



Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the ecommerce & other non-store retailers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider ecommerce & other non-store retailers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The ecommerce & other non-store retailers market section of the report gives context. It compares the ecommerce & other non-store retailers market with other segments of the retail market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, ecommerce & other non-store retailers indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market, accounting for 38% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market.



Vending machine operators are integrating gamification techniques with their vending machines to enhance the customer experience. Gamification is the process of incorporating game-playing elements to motivate people to engage with a product/service. Due to its interactive nature between the customer and the product through the vending machine, it results in a better customer experience and overall return rate. For instance, some of the e-commerce companies using gamification in shopping include eBay with bidding and feedback system, Nike with its winter's angry campaign, BestBuy's Cityville Presence and Zappos following gamified culture and customer service . Nescafe set up a Nescafe Smoovlatte vending machine in Malaysia which invited people to pose, sing or dance in order to get a free bottle of the drink. The Amstel Pause vending machine in Bulgaria invited people to do literally nothing for 3 minutes to get a free can of beer, thus indicating the increase in gamification techniques in vending machines.



Retail companies are increasingly working towards providing customers seamless shopping experience, thus are working towards integrating their brick and mortar store with online shopping. Omni channel retailing integrate the different methods of shopping available to consumers such as phone, online or in a physical shop. Retailers adapting this strategy offer customers numerous ways to purchase their products, through both online and offline channels. Thus, it is more flexible and convenient for consumers to purchase goods or services, and helps to boost sales. For example, Oasis, a UK based fashion retailer, cumulates its ecommerce site, mobile app, and brick-and-mortar stores to provide an easier and better shopping experience. Associates working in the Oasis are provided iPads to give shoppers on-the-spot information on product availability. If an item is not in-stock, the staff uses their iPads to place an online order for the customer. A similar service is provided to online shoppers. If an item is unavailable online, customers can use the company's a service wherein the retailer searches its stores for the product and ships it to the shopper.



