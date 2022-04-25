Outlook on the Electric Bus Global Market to 2027 - Higher Concentration of OEMs and ODMs Across Industries is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Bus Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Propulsion Type (Battery, Hybrid, Fuel Cell), Consumer, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): COVID-19 Implications, Competition, and Forecast (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Bus Market was valued at USD 33.72 Billion in the year 2021. With the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as China, Japan, and India, the adoption of Fuel Cell Electric Bus is high. The advancements in Electric buses and increased use of electronic devices drive the Electric Bus market.

Furthermore, the increasing penetration of Electric buses in Fuel Cell Electric buses, Battery Electric buses, the Government, and the Operator Fleet sector will further propel the market in the coming years. Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumers and Services in the APAC region will significantly drive Electric Bus market growth in subsequent years.



The Battery Propulsion Type of Electric Bus in the Market witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played because of the factors such as the higher concentration of electric bus manufacturing companies. During 2022-2027, Electric Bus Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate of intensifying government regulations in various parts of the world.



The Government sector of Electric buses is expected to hold a larger market share of the Electric Bus Market than the fleet operators in the segment. Moreover, increasing demand for new comfortability and ease in transportation in customers in the world has been anticipated to propel thrust in the demand for Electric Bus in the future.



Amongst the regions, the Asia Pacific accounts for a large regional share in the global Electric Bus market in 2027. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of the Asia Pacific region include rising urban population, disposable income, increasing electronic technologies activities in different countries, the rise in the demand to improve quality by eliminating errors and reducing variability for better comfortability are the major factors driving the Electric Bus market growth in the Asia Pacific Region.



Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of the Electric Bus Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the Electric Bus Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Electric Bus Market by Volume (Units).

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Electric Bus market, segmented By Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Bus, Hybrid Electric Bus, Fuel Cell Electric Bus, Others) and By Consumer (Government, Fleet Operator).

The major regional markets (America, Asia-Pacific , Europe , the Middle East , and Africa ) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of China , US, and Germany .

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends, and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (BYD, Forsee Power , CAF, VDL Groep, AB Volvo, NFI Group, Daimler AG, Scania AB, Proterra, Xiamen King Long ) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report scope & Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Electric Bus Market: Product Overview



4. Global Electric Bus Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2021

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2017-2021

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Electric Bus Market

4.4 Global Electric Bus Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global Electric Bus Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Electric Bus Market Segmentation, By Propulsion Type (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Electric Bus Market: By Propulsion Type (2021 & 2027)

5.3 By Battery Electric Bus- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.4 By Hybrid Electric Bus- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.5 By Fuel Cell Electric Bus- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



6. Global Electric Bus Market Segmentation, By Consumer (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Electric Bus Market: By Consumer (2021 & 2027)

6.2 By Government- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.3 By Fleet Operator- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



7. Global Electric Bus Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Electric Bus Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)



8. Americas Electric Bus Market: An Analysis



9. Europe Electric Bus Market: An Analysis



10. Asia Pacific Electric Bus Market: An Analysis



11. Global Electric Bus Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Electric Bus Market Drivers

11.2 Global Electric Bus Market Restraints

11.3 Global Electric Bus Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electric Bus Market - By Propulsion Type (Year 2027)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electric Bus Market - By Consumer (Year 2027)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electric Bus Market - By Region (Year 2027)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of Global leading companies

13.2 Market Share of Europe leading companies

13.3 SWOT Analysis- Global Electric Bus Market

13.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis- Global Electric Bus Market



14. Company Profiles

14.1 BYD

14.2 Forsee Power

14.3 CAF

14.4 VDL Groep

14.5 AB Volvo

14.6 NFI Group

14.7 Daimler AG

14.8 Scania AB

14.9 Proterra

14.10 Xiamen King Long



15. About the Publisher

