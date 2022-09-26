Outlook on the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Global Market to 2031 - Increasing Production and Sales of Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Vehicles is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2021-2031 by Component, Connector, Charger Type, Charging Mode, Charging Voltage, Location, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market will reach $212,414.5 million by 2031, growing by 33.2% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing production and sales of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles, rapid urbanization, growing concerns regarding negative impact of carbon footprint, rising initiatives and subsidies by government and environmental agencies, and the deployment of the 5G and artificial intelligence technologies.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Connector, Charger Type, Charging Mode, Charging Voltage, Location, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hardware

Service

Based on Connector, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Charge De Move (CHAdeMO)

Combined Charging System (CCS)

Other Connectors

By Charger Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Slow Charger

Fast Charger

By Charging Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

AC Charging

DC Charging

Wireless Charging

By Charging Voltage, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Level 1 (120 Volt)

Level 2 (208-240 Volt)

Level 3 (400-900 Volt)

By Location, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Commercial Use

Residential Use

By Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Private Charging Stations

Public Charging Stations

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Norway , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Spain , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Connector, Charging Mode and Location over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

ABB Limited

Bp Chargemaster

BP Pulse

BTC Power

ChargePoint Inc.

ClipperCreek, Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Efacec

EV Solutions (Webasto)

Evbox (ENGIE)

Evgo (L.S. Power)

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Qingdao Tgood Electric Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

SemaConnect Inc.

Siemens AG

Star Charge

Tesla Motors Inc.

The Newmotion BV (Shell)

The State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC)

(SGCC) Tritium Pty Ltd

