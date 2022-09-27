Outlook on the Electronic Nose Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Scent Science, Airsense Analytics and Scentsational Technologies Among Others

Sep 27, 2022, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Nose Market, by Technology, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Electronic nose is a device that collects data from the surrounding and then processes the data with the help of sensors that are built in the device.
The application area of electronic nose in healthcare sector includes diagnostics, immunology, pathology, patient recovery, pharmacology, physical therapy, physiology, preventative medicine, remote healthcare, and wound and graft healing. Electronic nose has been used in a variety of commercial agricultural-related industries, including biochemical processing, botany, cell culture, plant cultivar selections, environmental monitoring, horticulture, pesticide detection, plant physiology, and pathology.
Electronic nose is a device that collects data from the surrounding and then processes the data with the help of sensors that are built in the device. The application area of electronic nose in healthcare sector includes diagnostics, immunology, pathology, patient recovery, pharmacology, physical therapy, physiology, preventative medicine, remote healthcare, and wound and graft healing.
Electronic nose has been used in a variety of commercial agricultural-related industries, including biochemical processing, botany, cell culture, plant cultivar selections, environmental monitoring, horticulture, pesticide detection, plant physiology, and pathology.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global electronic nose market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players
- It profiles leading players in the global electronic nose market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans
- Companies covered as a part of this study include Alpha MOS, E-Nose Pty, The E-nose Company, Electronic Sensor technology, Scent Science Corporation, Airsense Analytics GmbH, Scentsational Technologies, Scensive Technology, Envirosuite Limited, RoboScientific Ltd., Chromatotec, and Intelligent Optical Systems, Inc.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global electronic nose market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global electronic nose market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Technology
- Market Snippet, By End User
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Industry Trend
- Merger and Acquisitions
- New system Launch/Approvals
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
4. Global Electronic Nose Market, By Technology, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Billion)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Metal Oxide Semi-Conductor Sensors(MOS)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Billion)
- Quartz Crystal Microbalance(QCM)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Billion)
- Conducting Polymers(QP)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Billion)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Billion)
5. Global Electronic Nose Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Billion)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Food and Beverages Industry
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Billion)
- Environmental Monitoring
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Billion)
- Healthcare
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Billion)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Billion)
6. Global Electronic Nose Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Billion)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- North America
- Regional Trends
- Market Size and Forecast, By Technology, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Regional Trends
- Market Size and Forecast, By Technology, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Regional Trends
- Market Size and Forecast, By Technology, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Regional Trends
- Market Size and Forecast, By Technology, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Market Size and Forecast, By Technology, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of the Middle East and Africa
7. Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Alpha MOS.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- E-Nose Pty
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- The E-nose Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Electronic Sensor technology
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Scent Science Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Airsense Analytics GmbH
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Scentsational Technologies
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Scensive Technology.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Envirosuite Limited
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- RoboScientific Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Chromatotec and Intelligent Optical Systems, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Intelligent Optical Systems, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Analyst Views
8. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pz6dhd
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article