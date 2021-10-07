Outlook on the Embedded Computer Global Market to 2026 - by Component Type, End-use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Embedded Computer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global embedded computer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An embedded computer is a microprocessor-based device that is controlled by a real-time operating system (RTOS) and is placed within a larger machine or equipment. It consists of both hardware and software tools that are designed to perform highly specific functions. The computer receives electronic data through sensors, which is computed by the microprocessor, passing the information further to the mechanical components that perform the necessary function. For instance, in an anti-lock braking system (ABS), the speed sensor alerts the embedded computer to regulate the speed of deceleration and prevent skidding of the vehicles. Embedded computers are also commonly used in digital phones, automobiles, utilities, industrial automation, and medical equipment.



Increasing digitization, along with automation across industries, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Embedded computers aid in improving the performance of industrial equipment, securing connectivity and minimizing the overall costs. In the healthcare sector, embedded computing systems are used for reading different formats of data obtained from sensors, nodes, ultrasounds, X-rays, and computed tomography (CT) scans. They enable accurate analysis of the information and facilitate remote monitoring of the patient. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), are acting as another growth-inducing factors. IoT devices require embedded computers that use ultra-low-power (ULP) processors to transmit data over a network, solve complex problems and improve machine-to-machine (M2M) communications. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of consumer electronics and significant improvements in the wireless communications infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Advantech Co. Ltd., Arm Limited, Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), Intel Corporation, International Business Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation and Texas Instruments Incorporated.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global embedded computer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global embedded computer market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use Industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global embedded computer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Embedded Computer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component Type

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Microprocessors

6.2.2.2 Microcontrollers

6.2.2.3 Digital Signal Processors

6.2.2.4 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

7.1 Automotive/Transportation

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Industrial Automation

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Information and Communication Technology

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Healthcare

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Utilities

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Advantech Co. Ltd.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.2 Arm Limited

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 Intel Corporation

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 International Business Corporation

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Microchip Technology Inc.

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Microsoft Corporation

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Qualcomm Inc.

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Renesas Electronics Corporation

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.10 Texas Instruments Incorporated

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

