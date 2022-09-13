Outlook on the Emergency Lighting Battery Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Philips Lighting Holding, Hubbell Lighting and Schneider Electric Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emergency Lighting Battery Market Report, by Battery Type, by Lighting Source, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Emergency lighting is a battery operated lighting system that turns on automatically for the duration of power outage and give illumination of a sufficiently high level in order to enable the means of escape that can be effectively identified and safely used by occupants of the building.

Emergency lights consists of one or more incandescent bulbs or one or more clusters of high-intensity light-emitting diodes (LED). These emergency lights are of two types; maintained and sustained. Maintained luminaires are permanently illuminated, and remain illuminated when power fails. Sustained luminaires turn on automatically when the power fails.

Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of safety regulations by governments is expected to create conducive environment for growth of the global emergency lighting market, as new buildings are required to be equipped with emergency lights as per the new standards. For instance, National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), code number 101 sets standard facility requirements for protecting people from smoke, fires, and noxious fumes.

Moreover, NFPA 110 and NFPA 111 set standards for the backup power supply needed for electrical failures from fires and other catastrophes. These factors are expected to further accelerate growth of the global emergency lighting battery market.



However, initial cost of emergency lighting products is one of the major factor hindering the global market growth, as the price for LED lights per lumen is more expensive than conventional lights. Moreover, LED light's performance largely depends on correctly engineering the fixture to manage the heat generated by the LED, which causes deterioration of the LED chip itself.

LED lights may cause overheating, which is eventually leads to device failure. Hence, to maintain life of LED lights as well as the device, an additional heat-sink is required. Therefore, consumers need to spend extra along with lighting cost and battery cost, which is making these emergency lights expensive, in turn negatively affecting growth of the market.

